Baseball Gameday: 5/31/26 vs. Washington State

Trey Morris

Oregon State (44-13) vs. Washington State (31-27)May 31, 2026 • 1:06 p.m. PT • Eugene, Ore. • PK ParkLHP(6-0, 2.06) vs. RHP Griffin Smith (5-4, 6.08)

The Game

Oregon State and Washington State meet again in an elimination matchup Sunday at PK Park in Eugene. First pitch at the NCAA Regional is slated for 1:06 p.m. PT.

Radio

The game will be carried live on the Beaver Sports Network throughout the state of Oregon. Mike Parker will call the action.

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The game can be heard via the Varsity Network, which is available for users with smartphones and tablets. Download the free Varsity Network application for live games and archived broadcasts.

Television

Any broadcast selections will be announced by the NCAA on the day of the game. Clay Matvick will be on David Aardsma on the call.

Live Video

All of the games played in the postseason will be available online either at espn.com or Espn+. A direct link to every game will be available on the schedule page at osubeavers.com.

Live Stats

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Eric Segura struck out a career-high 10 batters as Oregon State defeated Yale, 9-2, Saturday afternoon in Eugene. Ethan Porter and Josh Proctor both had three hits for the Beaver offense, which recorded 15 as a team. OSU, up 3-1 entering the eighth, plated six runs in the inning to reach nine overall. Tyler Inge had two hits and equaled a career-high with three runs batted in.