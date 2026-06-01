Baseball Gameday: 5/31/26 vs. Washington State

May 31, 2026 • 1:06 p.m. PT • Eugene, Ore. • PK Park
LHP Trey Morris (6-0, 2.06) vs. RHP Griffin Smith (5-4, 6.08)
The Game
Oregon State and Washington State meet again in an elimination matchup Sunday at PK Park in Eugene. First pitch at the NCAA Regional is slated for 1:06 p.m. PT.
Radio
The game will be carried live on the Beaver Sports Network throughout the state of Oregon. Mike Parker will call the action.
Listen Online
Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The game can be heard via the Varsity Network, which is available for users with smartphones and tablets. Download the free Varsity Network application for live games and archived broadcasts.
Television
Any broadcast selections will be announced by the NCAA on the day of the game. Clay Matvick will be on David Aardsma on the call.
Live Video
All of the games played in the postseason will be available online either at espn.com or Espn+. A direct link to every game will be available on the schedule page at osubeavers.com.
Live Stats
Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.
Last Game
Eric Segura struck out a career-high 10 batters as Oregon State defeated Yale, 9-2, Saturday afternoon in Eugene. Ethan Porter and Josh Proctor both had three hits for the Beaver offense, which recorded 15 as a team. OSU, up 3-1 entering the eighth, plated six runs in the inning to reach nine overall. Tyler Inge had two hits and equaled a career-high with three runs batted in.
Oregon State Notables
• A win against the Cougars would push the Beavers to an NCAA Regional final for the sixth consecutive postseason and eighth time over the last nine.
• Oregon State improved to 12-5 in elimination games under Mitch Canham thanks to Saturday’s 9-2 win.
• Ethan Kleinschmit and Eric Segura, the Beavers’ two starters, combined to hold Washington State and Yale hitless in each of the first three innings of the regional. Overall, the two teams have totaled just 11 hits in 18 innings against the Beavers.
• Oregon State, offensively, has struck out just four times over the first two games at the regional. Conversely, Oregon State’s pitching staff has struck out 29 over its first 18 innings.
• Speaking of strikeouts, the Beavers enter Sunday’s game with 675 on the year and need just two to surpass the program record of 676 set last season.
• Five of Josh Proctor’s 14 doubles have come at PK Park this season. He posted three in a 10-6 win against Oregon on March 3, then recorded two against Yale on Saturday.
• Proctor tallied three hits for the sixth time of the season in the win over Yale.
• Ethan Porter, meanwhile, tallied a season-best three hits in Saturday’s win.
• The Beavers have 15 extra-base hits against Washington State this season. OSU equaled a season-high with five against the Cougars on Friday.
• Tyler Inge had three RBI against Yale, tying his career high against Central Michigan while playing for Michigan last season.
• OSU and WSU have split the last 10 meetings. Five of the last eight have been decied by one run, while OSU has victories of 10-6 (2024), 15-1 (2025) and 18-0 (2026) in the other three games.
• Oregon State is 28-5 when drawing at least four walks. The Beavers are 9-1 when striking out four or fewer times.
• A win Sunday would give OSU its 11th 45-win season in program history, and the fourth in the last five years under Mitch Canham.