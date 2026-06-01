SmackDown: May 29, 2026 | WWE

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss interrupted Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab

03:16 WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss interrupt Jade Cargill during her address. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

Jade Cargill def. Alexa Bliss

03:19 Jade Cargill defeats Alexa Bliss, then drops her with a nasty Jaded on top of a steel chair. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

With the Barcelona, Spain crowd behind her, Alexa Bliss took on Jade Cargill two days before Cargill challenges Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Title at WWE Clash in Italy.

Michin and B-Fab interfered in the match to help Cargill, leading to Ripley and Charlotte Flair attacking them and chasing them from ringside.

Bliss tried to take advantage of the fracas by attempting Twisted Bliss, but Cargill lifted her knees and caught her opponent.

The Storm then connected with a pump kick before following up with Jaded to get the win.

After the match, Cargill demolished Bliss by dropping her with Jaded on top of a steel chair.

Axiom def. The Miz

03:03 Spain’s own Axiom takes on The Miz in Barcelona, Spain. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

Competing in his home country, Axiom battled The Miz.

During the match, the lights kept flickering, perhaps due to some mischievousness from Danhausen.

Axiom knocked The Miz loopy with The Awesome One’s own It Kicks.

The Miz blasted Axiom with a nasty powerbomb.

While The Miz was on the top rope, the lights again flickered, allowing Axiom to hit a Spanish Fly and the Golden Ratio to get the home country win.

Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga def. Damian Priest & Royce Keys

02:56 Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga take advantage of miscommunication between Damian Priest and Royce Keys to score a big victory. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

With R-Truth out, WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest teamed with Royce Keys to take on Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga of The MFTs.

Despite the trust issues between Priest and Keys, the two formed a cohesive unit during the match.

Keys hit a giant Chokebomb out of nowhere, but Solo Sikoa blasted Priest with a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

R-Truth then hit the scene and attacked Sikoa, as Keys moved to ringside to help Truth.

The melee outside the ring distracted Priest, who was met with a match-ending Chokeslam from Talla.

Sami Zayn def. Matt Cardona

02:59 After a confrontation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn battles Matt Cardona. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

After a backstage confrontation, Sami Zayn went toe-to-toe with Matt Cardona.

Cardona connected with the Broski Boot but could not land the Rough Ryder.

Zayn tried to hit a Helluva Kick, but Cardona countered with a Rough Ryder. Cardona could not pick up the victory, however, as Zayn put his foot on the rope.

Eventually, Zayn landed the Helluva Kick flush to Cardona’s face to get the win.

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints argued in front of Trick Williams

03:47 Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints interrupt United States Champion Trick Williams. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints ended in a double count-out

03:04 Following an intense verbal exchange, Carmelo Hayes battles Ricky Saints. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints collided in a rematch from a couple weeks ago as each attempted to emerge as a contender to United States Champion Trick Williams.

After several back-and-forth strikes, Hayes landed Dirty Diana but could not capture the win.

Hayes sent Saints outside the ring as the two fought at ringside.

During the wild brawl, the official reached a 10-count to end the thrilling match in a double count-out.

Chelsea Green def. Nia Jax

03:16 Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton helps Chelsea Green score a big victory against Nia Jax. Catch WWE action on the ESPN App, Netflix, USA Network, CW Network, Peacock and more.

Chelsea Green made her return to in-ring action by battling the menacing Nia Jax.

Green attempted a Rough Ryder, but Jax planted her with a powerbomb.

Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton provided an assist by blasting Jax in the back with the title while the referee wasn’t looking.

Green took advantage of Stratton’s strike by immediately covering her for the three-count.

Cody Rhodes and Gunther engaged in an intense faceoff