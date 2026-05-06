Beavers Outlast Pilots In Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Tyler Inge doubled to left field to ignite a two-run 12th inning, and Bryson Glassco delivered a go-ahead pinch-hit single as Oregon State broke a 4-4 tie to defeat Portland 6-4 in extras Monday night at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark.



Inge’s one-out double off Portland reliever Quin Dufort set the table. A wild pitch moved him to third, and walks to Easton Talt and an intentional pass to AJ Singer loaded the bases. Glassco then lined a single to left to plate Inge for a 5-4 lead. Paul Vazquez added a two-out RBI single through the left side to score Singer and provide an insurance run.



Junior Noah Scott entered in the bottom of the 12th and induced a groundout from Leo Cote to end the game and earn the save.



Freshman Josh Proctor set the tone early with a two-out double to deep center in the second inning that scored Ethan Porter , who had doubled to lead off the frame. Jacob Galloway followed with an RBI single to push the advantage to 2-0.



Portland (25-20) pulled even on solo home runs from Cote in the second and Trey Swygart in the third, both off starter Connor Mendez .



Senior left-hander Tanner Douglas steadied the game from there, spinning four shutout innings of relief with six strikeouts. Douglas retired 12 of 13 batters he faced, holding the Pilots hitless across the fourth through seventh innings.



Singer’s two-out double down the left-field line in the eighth — after Talt walked and stole second — gave Oregon State (37-11) a 3-2 lead. But Portland’s Cole Katayama-Stall ripped a two-run double down the right-field line off Wyatt Queen in the bottom half to put the Pilots ahead 4-3.



Proctor answered immediately in the ninth. With pinch-runner Nyan Hayes at second following a walk and a sacrifice bunt by Adam Haight , Proctor laced his second double of the night down the left-field line to tie the game at 4-4.



Senior closer Albert Roblez then took over and was dominant, firing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no hits allowed. He stranded a runner at third in the 11th after an intentional walk and a stolen base put Portland in position to win the game. He got the win, his second of the season.



Proctor finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Singer went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two walks. Porter reached base in all four plate appearances. Douglas and Roblez combined for seven shutout innings out of the bullpen with 11 strikeouts and one hit allowed.



Oregon State makes its final road trip of the 2026 regular season this weekend when the Beavers open a three-game series at Long Beach State Friday night at 6:05 p.m. PT.

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