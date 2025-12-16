Betting MNF: Should you take the Dolphins and the points at Pittsburgh?

Week 15’s slate of games wraps up with the Miami Dolphins visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Steelers (+105) are right there with the Baltimore Ravens (-125) as the AFC North favorites after upsetting the Ravens last week.

The Dolphins, seemingly out of the hunt a month ago, have run off four straight wins but are still long shots to make the playoffs at 300-1.

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite at home Monday night.

Matt Bowen, Liz Loza, Pamela Maldonado and Ben Solak offer their picks, prop bets, DFS plays and analysis to help you bet the game.

Note: Odds provided by DraftKings and subject to change.

Game picks

Dolphins +3

Maldonado: The automatic assumption is Tua Tagovailoa in cold weather… go with the Steelers. Easy. Miami has already preemptively solved the cold problem by removing Tua from the equation. The Dolphins have gone full run-first, low-variance, shortened-the-game mode, and have won four straight doing exactly that. Fewer passes, more Achane and Wright, bleed the clock, limit mistakes. Cold and wind only reinforce that plan. Pittsburgh needs pressure and early disruption to create separation and that’s harder in a compressed game.

Dolphins ML (+160)

Solak: The renaissance of the Dolphins’ running game down the back half of this season has been a joy to watch. Tua has attempted 23 or fewer passes in four consecutive games for the first time ever in Mike McDaniel’s tenure as the Dolphins have morphed into a run-first offensive approach that creates explosives behind an improved offensive line and with a gamut of talented ball carriers. The Steelers’ run defense isn’t a particularly impressive unit (27th in EPA per rush faced) and is particularly weak at linebacker, where the Dolphins attack best. I am not as worried about fading Tua in a cold weather game now that the Dolphins rely on him so much less. They have the better unit on both sides of the ball in this game.

Week 15 picks

Notable player props, bets

Jaylen Waddle is a top-15 fantasy WR in Week 15 Daniel Dopp explains why a favorable matchup against the Steelers' defense makes Jaylen Waddle a top-15 fantasy wide receiver option.

Passing props

Kenneth Gainwell over 3.5 receptions (-116)

Bowen: Gainwell has six or more receptions in three of his last four games. An underneath outlet for Aaron Rodgers, look for Gainwell to hit this over.

Rushing props

Jaylen Waddle longest reception OVER 21.5 receiving yards (-120)

Loza: Miami has found success leaning on the ground game. Still, Waddle has continued to collect deep balls, recording 12 catches of 22 or more yards (T-WR8 with CeeDee Lamb) thus far into 2025 (including while chasing points in the team’s most recent loss versus Baltimore back in Week 9). Meanwhile, the Steelers secondary has, not only, given up the second-most receptions to boundary receivers, but also 14 grabs of 22 or more yards, including three to Zay Flowers last Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa might struggle in the cold, but Waddle is good for at least one deep catch.

Receiving props

Daily fantasy tips for DraftKings Captain Showdown