‘Big Brother 28’ Week 1: Who Won the Power of Veto and Was It Used?

Things are ramping up in the Big Brother house as all of the Houseguests are now settled in and the competitions are starting. The Power of Veto competition was shown on the 90-minute Wednesday episode. Find out who won and if it was used.

After 14 new Houseguests moved into the house, three reality TV alums — Season 26 and The Amazing Race alum Angela Murray and Survivor‘s Rick Devens and Dee Valladares — were added to the cast.

Twelve of the 14 Houseguests competed in competitions for safety and to bring an alum in. Jason De Puy, Chuk Anyanwu, and Rome Seymour all won their competitions and were safe for the week.

Then, Angela, Rick, and Dee, who moved in after Rachel Reilly was killed off by a dinosaur, competed in the first HOH competition of the season. With the teams that brought them into the house, the alums had to stack together a big fire puzzle as the new Houseguests held onto ropes that the puzzle was standing on.

Whichever team finished with the least amount of puzzle pieces by the time a winner was declared were Have-Nots for the week, meaning they can only eat slop, take cold showers, and sleep on an uncomfortable bed that rotates and clunks.

We will update the competitions and evictions as they happen each week. Find out how week one panned out.

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HOH: Dee. She won the competition and quickly earned her safety for the week.

Nominations: Yash Patel, Mallory Aurichio, and Taylor Brown. Dee decided to put up one person from each team to make it fair. Since there are three nominations, the Houseguests who are still on the block by eviction night will compete in the Blockbuster. Whoever wins that is safe, and the vote comes down to the other two Houseguests.

POV: In a competition where two Big Brother alums — Howie Gordon (Seasons 6 and 7) and Dr. Will Kirby (Seasons 2 and 7)— entered the house to try to save the future, contestants had to try to connect tubes to power Will’s future grid and correct the past.

Mallory was the first to correctly put the pieces together, so she won the POV. To no one’s shock, Mallory took herself off the block. Dee then replaced her with Ashley Trail, who wasn’t on anyone’s team on premiere night. The fina three nominees are Yash, Taylor, and Ashley.

Evicted: The first evicted Houseguest will be voted out on Thursday.

However, since everything except the evictions takes place before it is shown on TV, tune into the live feeds to find out ahead of time.

Big Brother, Season 28, Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS, stream on Paramount+

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