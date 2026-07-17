WNBA Player Props Today: Best Picks for July 16

One of the best young guards in the WNBA takes the court tonight, and she’s the focus of our favorite WNBA player props.

Photo By – Reuters Connect. Sonia Citron during a game against the Storm.

The Portland Fire and Washington Mystics do battle in today’s lone WNBA affair, and after earning the second All-Star honors of her career, Sonia Citron is the focus of my WNBA player props today.

My WNBA picks for Thursday, July 16, also feature a slumping shooter for one of the W’s newest teams.

Top WNBA player prop bets for today

Player Pick Odds Sonia Citron Over 20.5 points + assists -102 Bridget Carleton Under 12.5 points +100 Kiki Iriafen Over 10.5 rebounds -101

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Sonia Citron Over 20.5 points + assists (-102)

Sonia Citron has quickly become one of the WNBA’s most underrated players. The former No. 3 pick just earned her second All-Star nod, but against one of the league’s worst defenses, her combined points and assists line is a head-scratcher.

Getting the Over on her points and assists at -102 is a steal, and I’d play it at anything better than -130 because of this matchup.

The Portland Fire’s defense is among the worst in the WNBA. The Fire have the league’s second-worst defensive rating (112.6), allow the third-most PPG (91.2), and give up more APG than any team (23.5).

Citron is in the Top 20 in the W in offensive win shares (1.8), and has topped 20.5 points and assists in five of her last eight, including combining for 36 the last time she played the Fire.

Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Where to watch: NBA TV

Bridget Carleton Under 12.5 points (+100)

The Fire’s top pick in the WNBA expansion draft has been a disappointment in the Rose City.

Bridget Carleton is among the least efficient offensive players in the league this season, as one of just five players in the W averaging double-digit field-goal attempts per game and shooting below 40%.

She’s failed to score 13+ points in three straight games, and it won’t be any easier against a Washington Mystics defense that’s No. 3 in the WNBA in defensive rating (102.1) and allows the second-lowest true shooting percentage in the league (52.9%).

The last time Carleton played Washington, she scored just 16 points in a quadruple-overtime game in which she played 51 minutes, so I’d play this Under at a price as short as -110.

Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Where to watch: NBA TV

Kiki Iriafen Over 10.5 rebounds (-101)

Kiki Iriafen has become one of the WNBA’s best rebounders in her second season. The former No. 4 pick is Top 5 in the league in RPG (9.7), rebound rate (20.8%), and offensive rebound rate (12.3%).

That spells trouble for a Fire team that’s one of the worst in the league at cleaning the glass. Portland averages a league-low 29.5 RPG and gives up the third-most offensive rebounds per game (9.9).

Just one player on Portland averages more than five boards per game — Emily Engstler (5.5) —so Iriafen should have every opportunity to pull down 11+ boards for the sixth time in her last eight games.

With Portland’s rebounding woes, the Over on Iriafen is worth considering with odds as short as -120.

Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Where to watch: NBA TV

Where to bet on WNBA player props

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Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.

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