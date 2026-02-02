Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, More Call Out ICE in Minneapolis

As ICE’s aggressive operation in Minneapolis has turned deadly with the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, public outcry against the agency’s use of force and violence has grown louder. Earlier this month, new polling from the Economist and YouPoll confirmed support for ICE is rapidly eroding, with 46 percent of U.S. citizens supporting the abolishing of ICE.

Now, celebrities are using their platforms to speak up and condemn the organization’s deadly tactics in Minnesota and across the U.S. Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal, and more have all shared passionate speeches on red carpets, posted emotional videos on Instagram, and urged people to keep using their voices. Here’s who has spoken out so far.