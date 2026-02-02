Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, More Call Out ICE in Minneapolis

A growing list of stars have condemned ICE’s deadly operation in Minnesota
As ICE’s aggressive operation in Minneapolis has turned deadly with the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, public outcry against the agency’s use of force and violence has grown louder. Earlier this month, new polling from the Economist and YouPoll confirmed support for ICE is rapidly eroding, with 46 percent of U.S. citizens supporting the abolishing of ICE.
Now, celebrities are using their platforms to speak up and condemn the organization’s deadly tactics in Minnesota and across the U.S. Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal, and more have all shared passionate speeches on red carpets, posted emotional videos on Instagram, and urged people to keep using their voices. Here’s who has spoken out so far.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has made her feelings about ICE and the Trump administration pretty obvious; she’s stood up for immigrant communities multiple times, blasting ICE raids in her hometown of Los Angeles. After the killing of Renee Nicole Good, she shared multiple posts, including a graphic referring to ICE as a “federally funded and supported terrorist group” that has been “tearing apart families, terrorizing citizens, and now murdering innocent people.” After the death of Alex Pretti, she had a pointed message for other stars as she posted a selfie with the caption, “hey my fellow celebrities, u gonna speak up? or,” a clear call for them to take a stand. —Julyssa Lopez
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo has refused to stay silent about ICE, denouncing the organization and the Trump administration multiple times. (Recently, she slammed the White House and DHS for posting a video about self-deportation using her song “American Bitch.”) She made her feelings clear again after the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, posting on Instagram, “ICE’s actions are unconscionable but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.” —J.L.
Ed Norton
Ed Norton, who’s at Sundance to promote his latest film, The Invite, spoke out during a Hollywood Reporter interview. “We are sitting here talking about movies while an illegal army is being mounted against U.S. citizens,” the actor said. “The world is hurting right now, and this country is hurting. And it’s appalling. We can’t go another day just sort of accepting this as our new norm. People are being murdered.… If we can do anything out here to support the movement to cast ICE out, to delegitimize this unbelievably criminal organization, then that’s what we should be doing.” —Simon Vozick-Levinson
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal has also circulated several infographics on Instagram, including one featuring the names of the nine people ICE has killed so far in 2026. Another called for a national strike, and contained excerpts from a New York Times editorial-board piece, which read in part: “Truth is a line of demarcation between a democratic government and authoritarian regime. Mr. Pretti and Rene Good are dead. The American people deserve to know what happened.” —Jon Blistein
Katy Perry
On Jan. 26, Katy Perry took to Instagram with a carousel post detailing how fans can act against ICE’s brutal tactics. In the post, Perry shared a phone number and script for U.S. citizens to call their senators to demand they vote against a bill that would fund the Department of Homeland Security and, in turn, ICE. The caption read “turn anger into ACTION.” It’s not the first time Perry has spoken up against ICE, either. In June 2025, when ICE raids swept Los Angeles, the singer shared posts to her Instagram story denouncing the agency’s actions, especially against the longstanding Mexican communities in Southern California. —Maya Georgi
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande got political on social media, backing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s post and making her feelings toward ICE clear. On Instagram, she shared a screenshot of a tweet from Mamdani calling for ICE abolition. “ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE,” the message said. —J.L.
The Chicks
The Chicks — Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer — shared a photo of a protester holding up a sign that featured lyrics to their 2006 anthem “Not Ready to Make Nice,” written in response to their George W. Bush controversy. “It’s happening right in front of us,” the caption read. “They are killing Americans, disappearing human beings, and breaking up families. We cannot stand by and watch democracy disintegrate. Human decency isn’t Republican or Democrat. It’s American.” —Angie Martoccio
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega has been outspoken about the Trump administration’s ugly rhetoric against immigrants in the past, but she was visibly shaken when she stepped onto the red carpet at Sundance this week for the new Cathy Yan film The Gallerist. “I’m really encouraged by the spirit of the American people and the people who feel the need to say something, but the lack of any real resolution or reprimanding against the officers is incredibly frightening and disappointing to see from our government,” she said. She pointed to how jarring it was to speak about such a horrific event at a glitzy festival premiere: “It’s hard to be somewhere like this and wear nice outfits and talk about film, when something so ugly is happening right next to us.” —J.L.
Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr — a longtime Trump critic — addressed the Alex Pretti shooting over the weekend, before the Warriors played the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. (The game, originally scheduled for the afternoon of Jan. 24, was postponed to Jan. 25.) “People are so angry,” Kerr said. “There’s so much out there that is really difficult for all of us to sort of reconcile. And so, in times like these, you have to lean on values and who you are and who you want to be.” After the Warriors won their game against the Timberwolves on Sunday, Kerr spoke about the atmosphere in the arena, saying, “Their team was struggling with everything that’s been going on and what the city has been through.… People came to the game to try to forget about stuff, I guess, but I don’t think anything went away for the city or for their team.” —J.B.
Finneas
Producer/singer-songwriter Finneas O’Connell was visibly outraged after the shooting of Alex Pretti, posting an Instagram video that pointed out the hypocrisy and double-standards that dominate conversations about school shootings and gun control. “The conservative argument that allows school shootings to continue has always basically boiled down to, ‘We have to protect the second amendment. We have to allow people to carry weapons … legally,’” he said. “Un-fucking-believable argument, by the way.” He grows progressively angrier as the video continues. “Shut the fuck up! You’ve spent 30 years straight telling us that children have to die so that we’re allowed to legally carry weapons everywhere in the United States. This guy was being beaten to a pulp on the ground, he didn’t draw his weapon. He had a weapon on him legally. And they shot the fuck out of him.” —J.L.
Meg Stalter
Hacks breakout star Meg Stalter made a pivot from her typical comedy shorts in a video posted to her Instagram. She denounced ICE’s violence against immigrants and innocent bystanders, calling for the agency’s abolishment. “You can argue the context of any scripture, but you can’t argue that God doesn’t want us to love our neighbors, and our neighbors are being hunted and kidnapped and attacked daily. Our government is killing people, and they are lying to us.” —Jaeden Pinder
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman addressed the “devastating” situation of our country while promoting Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist at Sundance, which she stars in alongside Jenna Ortega and Sterling K. Brown. “It’s really impossible not to talk about what is happening right now, and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately,” she said. “But also there’s a beautiful community that Americans are showing right now. They’re showing up for each other, protecting each other and fighting for their freedom. It’s a bittersweet moment to celebrate something we’re so proud of on the backdrop of our nation in pain.” —A.M.
Olivia Wilde
While attending the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her third film, The Invite, Olivia Wilde reflected on the violence happening in the country: “People are being murdered, and I don’t want to normalize seeing people murdered on the internet or on film,” the filmmaker told Variety when asked about the “ICE Out” pin she fastened to her dress. “If we can do anything to support the movement to cast ICE out, to delegitimize this unbelievably criminal organization, then that’s what we should be doing.” Wilde applauded the bravery of those standing against ICE in the streets. “You see the marches happening around the country — Americans are speaking up in huge numbers,” she continued. “It’s dangerous to be a protester now, and people are still going out into the streets, which is incredibly inspiring.” —Larisha Paul
María Zardoya
After a three-night run performing in Los Angeles, María Zardoya of the Marías added a fourth and final show to her Not for Radio tour. This time, however, she wanted the concert to have a deeper significance: She shared that all proceeds from the performance will be donated to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, which advocates for immigrants and organizes legal-defense efforts. The announcement came just after the killing of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. —J.L.
Ellen DeGeneres
Following the 2024 election, Ellen DeGeneres relocated her family to the U.K. Her last comedy special arrived that year, filmed at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. DeGeneres has mostly kept her life private, but she felt compelled to speak out following the violence in the same city she once found so welcoming. “I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now, because that’s where I shot my last stand-up special and everybody there couldn’t have been more lovely,” DeGeneres said in an Instagram video. “I’m proud of everyone who’s protesting peacefully, and I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing.” —L.P.
Spencer Strider
Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ flamethrowing ace, didn’t need words to make his stance clear on what’s been happening in Minnesota. Strider on Instagram posted an image depicting the 1770 Boston Massacre, in which British soldiers shot into a crowd of colonial protesters, killing five people. Bailey Ober, a starting pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, also used Instagram to express solidarity with protesters, sharing an image of demonstrators gathered in downtown Minneapolis. —Ryan Bort
Glenn Close
Glenn Close has made a habit out of posting long statements on her Instagram reels, and on Jan. 25, the actor shared her thoughts on ICE’s presence in Minnesota with a new video. “I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime,” Close said. “The cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance, the voracious corruption, the cowardice, the sickening hypocrisy, the blatant manipulation of facts, and now the cold-blooded murder of American citizens. I felt for a long time that there are thousands and thousands of American citizens with cellars full of guns. I fear that ICE is giving them the excuse to pull the trigger.” Close went on to say the country “is waking up and taking note. And mark my words, there will be hell to pay.” —M.G.
Breanna Stewart
Breanna Stewart always shows up on the court when it counts most, and she’s not staying silent when it matters off the court, either. The two-time WNBA MVP and star power forward for the New York Liberty, who’s currently spending her offseason helping launch the Unrivaled league, held up a handwritten sign with the words “ABOLISH ICE” before her game on Jan. 25. Direct, impactful, and right to the point. —S.V.L.
Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was one of the most prominent sports figures to speak out after the killing of Alex Pretti, and he kept his statement as blunt and powerful as possible. “Alex Pretti was murdered,” he wrote on X Saturday night. —J.B.
Conor Oberst
Bright Eyes had a double album anniversary and an upcoming tour to tout on Jan. 25, but their singer-songwriter knew those things weren’t nearly as important as what’s happening in this country right now. “There is no more time for capitulation,” frontman Conor Oberst wrote in an Instagram story where he held an acoustic guitar with the words UNMASK ICE written on it. “ICE must get the fuck out of Minneapolis and all U.S. cities. The officers involved in the last two killings of innocent protesters must be arrested and prosecuted.” Speaking with Rolling Stone recently, Oberst explained why he’ll always stand up when immigrant rights are under attack: “It’s about letting those communities know that they’re not alone and other people are standing with them. That’s what we all should be doing.” —S.V.L.
Moby
Moby shared an urgent post on social media, encouraging those listening to protest, and reminding fans that it’s a “constitutionally established right, and it’s a right that Trump and his administration are trying to take away from us.” The musician also called for a boycott against “scumbag corporations who support Trump and ICE,” and to support “politicians who are dedicated to opposing Trump and ICE” and “other activists.” Moby ended his video by telling people watching to take care of themselves. “Be outraged, be horrified,” Moby said, before quoting the Clash frontman Joe Strummer, “Anger can be power if you know how to use it.” —Charisma Madarang
Graham Nash
Graham Nash has been incredibly vocal about the state of our country for nearly 60 years — and he has no plans on stopping. “Anytime I dare to have an opinion, as a human being, about what is going on around me there’s always the inevitable comment where somebody tells me to ‘stick to music,’” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “CSN, CSNY and every individual or varying iteration of any of us singing, both before or after coming together as a group, has been singing about corruption, racism, environmental destruction, injustice, war, and so on for the last five decades. You clearly haven’t been listening.” He listed several classics from his band’s catalog, from “Ohio” to “Teach Your Children,” while doubling down on his criticism of the Trump administration. “F**K ICE,” he said. “And since these murderers are part of a government sanctioned agency I’ll say this and don’t bother getting mad about it: F**K TRUMP too.” —A.M.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg condemned ICE, Kristi Noem, and Gregory Bovino during Monday’s episode of The View. “They murdered a man. He is standing, he has his phone, and he has a bottle of water. And they shot him 10 times,” she said, her voice breaking. “You can’t sit by this.… You can’t justify either one [of the murders], and we all see it and we see you for what you are. You all have blood on your hands.” Goldberg’s co-stars, Ana Navarro and Sara Haines, also criticized ICE and the Trump administration’s response to Pretti’s murder. —J.P.
Justin Pierre
Since December 2025, Motion City Soundtrack’s lead singer, Justin Pierre, has been vocal against the ICE raids swooping across his home state of Minnesota. The singer has posted warnings of places where ICE agents have been seen and written lengthy Instagram posts about the murder of both Renee Good and Alex Pretti. In his latest post, Pierre pointed out his deep-seated connection to Minneapolis. “This morning a man named Alex Pretti was lynched by a bunch of untrained, trigger happy, little white snowflakes playing dress up … just inches away from where my wife and I got married,” he wrote. Pierre also made sure to highlight the tremendous community efforts that have sprouted up in the city since ICE’s takeover. —M.G.
Brittney Griner
After spending 10 months in a Russian prison in 2022 over trumped-up drug smuggling charges for accidentally possessing a cannabis vape cartilage, women’s basketball star Brittney Griner said the current administration’s forceful crackdown on immigration under ICE is a “crime against humanity.” “This something that I didn’t think that I would ever see in my own country,” Griner told the Wrap while promoting her forthcoming documentary The Brittney Griner Story at Sundance. “I traveled abroad. I’ve been to a lot of different places. I’ve been detained. I never thought that this would be my reality in my own country, where it should not be the case. And then to justify the things and lie. It’s sad.” —Cheyenne Roundtree
Dave Matthews Band
In wake of Alex Pretti’s death, the Dave Matthews Band said it was “hard to watch and believe this is America” as scenes from Minneapolis continued to emerge over the weekend. They took specific aim at the Trump administration, saying “there is so much shameful dishonesty coming out of Washington right now” adding that if “ICE wasn’t in Minneapolis, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti would still be alive today.” The band said its Bama Works Fund made donations to the ACLU and its Minnesota chapter. “None of this makes sense and it’s incredibly cruel,” they added. “We must find a better way.” —C.R.