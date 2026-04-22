Saylor has previously defended Strategy’s business model, asserting that as long as Bitcoin increases by 1.25% annually, Strategy can maintain its dividend payments indefinitely and boost shareholder value.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s market cap sits at $59.61 billion, compared to $61.63 billion in BTC holdings. This means that the stock is trading at a discount to its net asset value.

With Bitcoin trading around $75,000, Strategy’s position sits roughly at breakeven. This purchase ranked as Strategy’s third-largest on record and the biggest weekly acquisition since November 2024.

Grok’s analysis comes in the wake of Strategy’s latest acquisition, which brought its total Bitcoin holdings to 815,061 BTC, bought for approximately $61.56 billion at an average cost basis of $75,527.

They’ve been the dominant corporate buyer in this window too, with big weekly flows while others stepped back sharply.

When a user asked Grok to stick to the last four months, its response was largely similar.

Grok stated that Strategy’s steady demand, coupled with the “narrative of institutional adoption,” created real upward pressure on Bitcoin. Without this backing, BTC’s current price would “likely be noticeably lower.”

Strategy has been the dominant corporate buyer in 2026 while others pulled back 99%. Their steady demand + narrative of institutional adoption created real upward…

Without their $61B+ in purchases (now 815k BTC, ~4% of supply), BTC price would likely be noticeably lower today.

Popular AI assistant Grok said on Monday that Bitcoin’s price would have been “noticeably lower” had Strategy Inc. not bought billions worth of the cryptocurrency.

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