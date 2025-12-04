Bologna vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips







Bologna will get their Coppa Italia title defense underway against Parma at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in the round-of-16 fixture on Thursday. The visitors were eliminated from the first round last season and have already improved upon that record.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak end after 12 games on Monday, as they suffered a 3-1 home loss to Cremonese in Serie A. Riccardo Orsolini halved their deficit from the penalty spot late in the first half, but Jamie Vardy scored his second goal of the match in the 50th minute to seal the win for Cremonese.

Thanks for the submission!

The Crociati also saw their unbeaten streak end after just two games last week, as they lost 2-0 at home to Udinese in Serie A. They failed to score after four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Bologna vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 50 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with as many as 22 games ending in draws. The hosts have a narrow 15-13 lead in wins.

They last met in Serie A in November, and the Rossoblù registered a 3-1 away win.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Parma have won just one of their six away games this season.

Bologna kept four clean sheets in their five games in the Coppa Italia last season.

The visitors have registered just one win in this fixture since 2013.

The Crociati have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

Bologna vs Parma Prediction

The defending champions conceded three goals in a match for the first time this season in their loss to Cremonese and will look to bounce back here. It was also their first home loss of the season.

Remo Freuler trained separately, while Lukasz Skorupski and Martin Vitik are confirmed absentees for this match. Jonathan Rowe was an unused substitute against Cremonese and might get the nod to start.

The Crociati have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that triumph registered on their travels last month. They have failed to score in four of their six away games this season, which is a cause for concern.

Zion Suzuki, Alessandro Circati, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, and Matija Frigan will miss this match due to injuries. Vicente Guaita is in line for his debut.

The defending champions are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, and considering their better recent form, they should be able to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Parma

Bologna vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals – Over/Under 2.5 Goals – Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half – Yes

Why did you not like this content? Cancel

Submit Was this article helpful?







Thank You for feedback

Edited by Peter P