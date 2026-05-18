Boots Riley Urges ‘I Love Boosters’ Fans To See Film On Opening Weekend

Following its world premiere at SXSW, Boots Riley wants to give his surreal arthouse sophomore feature a chance at the box office.

The I Love Boosters writer/director took to social media this weekend to chat with fans and urged “everyone go see this” on the May 22nd opening weekend in order to get it a proper theatrical run.

“Hundreds of people put a lot of work into I Love Boosters– we need everyone to see it! In theaters– May 22nd!” Riley wrote on X as fans called to get the Neon title shown on their local screens.

When one follower asked why their arthouse theater wasn’t showing the movie, Riley responded, “If you call and tell them you and your friends want the movie, they’ll get it. People on here have reported it working out when they did. Theaters are guessing otherwise.”

As one fan shared plans for a group birthday outing to the movie next month, Riley urged them to go sooner. “IF YOU WAIT TIL JUNE, ITS GAME OVER FOR I LOVE BOOSTERS,” he wrote. “WE HAVE TO HAVE EVERYONE GO SEE THIS ON THE WEEKEND OF MAY 22ND OR THEY START PULLING IT OFF OF SCREENS. Please please celebrate your birthday on the weekend of May 22nd! :-)”

If you call and tell them you and your friends want the movie, they’ll get it. People on here have reported it working out when they did. Theaters are guessing otherwise. https://t.co/AhC3IM9eOg — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) May 17, 2026

IF YOU WAIT TIL JUNE, ITS GAME OVER FOR I LOVE BOOSTERS. WE HAVE TO HAVE EVERYONE GO SEE THIS ON THE WEEKEND OF MAY 22ND OR THEY START PULLING IT OFF OF SCREENS. Please please celebrate your birthday on the weekend of May 22nd! 🙂 https://t.co/MwXGmk3JrD — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) May 17, 2026

It’s ok to see I Love Boosters with your parents. They are more expert at sex than you are. Just don’t look over at them during said scenes https://t.co/waGZFiptM2 — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) May 17, 2026

And while Riley would “personally say it’s not appropriate for a 10 year old,” given the movie has “a fair amount of sex,” he clarified, “It’s ok to see I Love Boosters with your parents. They are more expert at sex than you are. Just don’t look over at them during said scenes.”

I Love Boosters stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige and Poppy Liu as a crew of boosters (aka professional shoplifters/equal opportunists), who take aim at cutthroat fashion maven Christie Smith (Demi Moore). It’s like community service.

The cast also includes Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle, Jason Ritter, Eric André, Alan Z and more.