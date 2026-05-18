EDC’s 30th anniversary brings economic boost to Las Vegas

Friday marks the first day of the 30th anniversary of the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC).

The festival, which brings thousands of visitors from all over the world to unite under the electric sky, also brings an economic boost to Las Vegas.

“Every year, we are always just excited. It feels like we are coming home. The experience is nothing like we have ever experienced, and it brings us back every other like I said. It’s my 9th and her 5th, and we are going to keep coming back as long as we are able to,” said a visitor from New Mexico.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, more than half a million festival-goers are expected to visit the Las Vegas Valley over the next three days for EDC. Many are traveling from out of the country, and others closer to Las Vegas are returning for the 30th celebration since the festival moved to Las Vegas back in 2011.

“This is 14 years for me, so I’ve been since I was back in L.A., and every single year it has just been a good time to see it grow, see it expand, see the stages change, everything grows, and it has been an absolute experience,” added another visitor from California.

Despite a single-day ticket to the three-day festival costing several hundred dollars, many attendees say they spend the entire year leading up to the festival budgeting and planning for not only tickets, but also hotels and transportation.

“We started buying our tickets over a year ago, and now that the gas prices are up, luckily, I have a fuel-efficient car, so we spent about $80. We made two stops, so $40 each time,” said one attendee.

And with AAA showing gas prices sitting higher than average at $4.52 per gallon, some say they’ve already felt the pinch.

“Gas is crazy for me right now, bro. I drove like a BMW, so it’s premium. I live in California, so it’s $2 more than hers. When I filled up, it was like $140 just to get here,” said one driver from California.

Overall, festival-goers who have spent up to a grand covering their tickets, transportation, housing, and outfits for EDC say it’s all worth it, sharing they’re excited to include other activities outside of the festival grounds.

“Pool parties, buffet, hanging out, walking the strip.” “We’re more than happy to help out the local businesses, yeah, I’ve been spending plenty of money here.”

A look at EDC’s economic impact since its move to Las Vegas 15 years ago shows the festival has helped generate more than $1 Billion into the local economy.