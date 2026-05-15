Breaking News – BET and Paramount+ to Premiere “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” Season 7 on May 20

BET AND PARAMOUNT+ TO PREMIERE “TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL” SEASON 7 ON MAY 20 22-Episode Season Airs Weekly at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on BET Through September 30 Episodes Will Air The Same Day On Paramount+ NEW YORK, NY – May 14, 2026 – BET announced today that TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL will return for its seventh and final season on Tuesday, May 20, available on Paramount+ beginning at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET and airing that same evening at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on BET. The 22-episode season will air weekly, concluding on Wednesday, September 30. In the final season of TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL, the Franklins are back in the White House with one mission: reclaim their throne. As Hunter and Victoria launch their “Make The Franklins Great Again” campaign amid national crisis and crumbling alliances, they’ll soon discover the greatest threat to their reign has been inside all along. TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Bill Barrett, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. From Tyler Perry Studios, Season 7 of TYLER PERRY’S THE OVAL is executive-produced by Tyler Perry, written by Mark E. Swinton, and directed by Armani Ortiz. About BET Media Group The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world’s largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together. Through a powerful portfolio of brands – including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1 – along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience. For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms. For additional announcements, visit paramountpressexpress.com/bet/. About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America’s most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME(R), Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance’s Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.