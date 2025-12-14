Brentford v Leeds United: Premier League – live | Premier League

“,”elementId”:”d73322e3-2d5c-4489-9008-a71331470dab”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765732771000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.19 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765732837000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.20 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765732837000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.20 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.20″,”title”:”Half time: Brentford 0-0 Leeds”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Dec 2025 12.21 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Dec 2025 10.00 EST”},{“id”:”693ef0e38f08ff9b9e856fff”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Calvert-Lewin pulls out to the left to receive a pass from Ampadu and cross towards the far post. Tanaka heads back across goal and Okafor, six yards out, hooks an over-the-shoulder volley into orbit. Not a sitter but probably the best chance so far.

“,”elementId”:”9c625dcb-a666-45c1-b0c8-ee3c1595ff78″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765732579000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.16 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765732639000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.17 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765732640000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.17 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.17″,”title”:”44 min: Chance for Leeds”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Dec 2025 12.21 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Dec 2025 10.00 EST”},{“id”:”693eef628f08b246d57a6551″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

After a couple of showings of Das Boot, the verdict is that Ouattara was fractionally offside. And I mean fractionally.

“,”elementId”:”de3f69f6-456e-4687-99cd-72ee2a677a20″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765732194000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.09 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765732248000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.10 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765732249000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.10 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.10″,”title”:”38 min: No penalty!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Dec 2025 12.21 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Dec 2025 10.00 EST”},{“id”:”693eeec18f08e69a0ce3f4ec”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Gudmundsson is judged to have pulled Ouattara to the floor and Brentford have a penalty.

“,”elementId”:”02b6bc26-9459-4507-be7c-d49078c2f9ae”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765732033000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.07 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765732055000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.07 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765732055000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.07 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.07″,”title”:”35 min: Penalty to Brentford”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Dec 2025 12.21 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Dec 2025 10.00 EST”},{“id”:”693eed168f08e69a0ce3f4d1″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A chance out of nothing. A loose pass from Janelt, back towards Collins, is intercepted by the speedy Okafor. He charges into the area and whacks a shot from the angle that is beaten away to his left by Kelleher.

“,”elementId”:”622c6d52-6a2b-4274-abce-5c92a884ed67″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765731606000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765731682000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765731683000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.01″,”title”:”28 min: Good save by Kelleher”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Dec 2025 12.21 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Dec 2025 10.00 EST”},{“id”:”693ed4a48f08ff9b9e856ea2″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Four changes for Brentford from the defeat at Spurs last weekend. Aaron Hickey, Vitaly Janelt, Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jenson replace Kristoffer Ajer, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Mikkel Damsgaard and the suspended Kevin Schade.

“,”elementId”:”f062ef96-ad1a-4fd3-870e-667a316b5cc2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Ao Tanaka, who came off the bench to score a late equaliser against Liverpool, replaces Ilia Gruev in the Leeds midfield.

“,”elementId”:”d1c13cba-47c6-4b4e-be65-bae2caf664b0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Brentford (possible 4-3-3) Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Hickey; Janelt, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter.

“,”elementId”:”815d4fdf-d010-4143-ae53-4578e3e1b699″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Donovan, Peart-Harris, Damsgaard, Ajer, Yarmolyuk, Onyeka,

n Pinnock, Henry, Valdimarsson.

“,”elementId”:”290a091a-4d66-4081-b0a3-25df177246d1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Leeds (3-5-2) Lucas Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

“,”elementId”:”1b1b34cf-0976-4058-b655-726ff964b6d4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Gruev, Gnonto, Byram, Justin, Bornauw, Harrison, Aaronson, Piroe, Darlow.

“,”elementId”:”c106779f-4fe6-48d5-a4ca-5714326d5e7e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Referee John Brooks.

“,”elementId”:”786e8274-11a6-4c91-9eb9-1104460a4e26″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765725348000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.15 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765728872000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.14 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765726542000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.35 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.35″,”title”:”Team news”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Dec 2025 12.21 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Dec 2025 10.00 EST”},{“id”:”693bd7e08f08bbb8e1a0f4d2″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Brentford v Leeds at the Gtech Stadium. Leeds have happy memories of this ground, having avoided relegation here on the final day of the 2021-22 season. They’re in another relegation battle as things stand, though the situation looks healthier after a fine week in which they took four points from games at home to Chelsea and Leeds.

“,”elementId”:”ab74eb58-1c6d-46e9-ac39-72de32dd1165″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Brentford have adjusted pretty well to life after Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. Crucially, their home form has been superb: five wins from seven, with only a single defeat to Manchester City. Leeds, whose away record is almost a mirror image*, have their work cut out.

“,”elementId”:”a1297de8-1b1c-4694-a245-b93ce692f0b0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Kick off 4.30pm.

“,”elementId”:”34851d83-6009-440d-9d84-12fb5fe1c497″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

* P7 W1 D0 L6. And the win was at Wolves.

“,”elementId”:”e810ad7b-2495-45f8-92c6-a734fb9047ff”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1765724406000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”10.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1765721595000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”09.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1765724406000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”10.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”10.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 14 Dec 2025 12.21 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 14 Dec 2025 10.00 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1765733512633}”>

Key events