Updated 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket, Schedule and Top Highlights from May 12

Three teams had the opportunity to move a single win away from the conference finals during the two games on Tuesday’s NHL playoff slate.

In the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Buffalo Sabres with the chance to seize a 3-1 lead. In the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks faced each other in a critical Game 5 after splitting the first four contests.

Here is a look at how it all unfolded.

The series between the Sabres and Canadiens is now a best-of-three battle.

Buffalo went into Montreal and shocked the home team with a combination of strong defense, excellent goaltending and timely offense on the way to a 3-2 victory. It stole home-ice advantage right back and can seize control of the series in Thursday’s Game 5.

Mattias Samuelsson started the scoring in the first period, but it seemed as if the Canadiens settled in with goals from Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield to take the lead. Even a tying goal from Tage Thompson didn’t seem like a massive deal for Montreal when it earned a four-minute power play late in the second period.

Yet that power play turned the game around for the Sabres.

They turned away every Canadiens’ attempt to build their own momentum and then capitalized with a power-play goal of their own when Zach Benson found the back of the net.

While Jakub Dobes did what he could to keep Montreal within striking distance with a brilliant save in the third period, the offense couldn’t solve the Sabres down the stretch.

Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced and played the role of hero in the final minutes as the visitors put the finishing touches on the win.

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2 (overtime)

The majority of the Game 5 pressure was on the Golden Knights, as a loss at home would mean they had their backs against the wall for Game 6 on the road.

They delivered in the face of that pressure with a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

It seemed like Tuesday’s game was going to be something of a shootout when Beckett Sennecke scored a power-play goal for the Ducks and Pavel Dorofeyev answered with a power-play goal for the Golden Knights in the first period.

However, the defenses and goaltenders raised their respective games during a scoreless second period, which meant everything seemingly came down to the final 20 minutes.

Tomas Hertl answered the call with the go-ahead goal for Vegas only for Olen Zellweger to find the back of the net with the equalizer with just more than three minutes remaining in regulation that eventually forced the extra period.

All that did was set the stage for Dorofeyev to be the hero.