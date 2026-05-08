Brind’Amour, Tocchet similar coaches at different career stages in playoffs

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Tocchet and Brind’Amour have each gone on to successful coaching careers. Brind’Amour won the 2021 Jack Adams Award voted as NHL coach of the year in with Carolina. Tocchet won in 2023-24 with the Vancouver Canucks.

Like when their paths crossed as teammates, Brind’Amour and Tocchet intersect as coaches at different stages of their tenures. For Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes, this season is about winning the Stanley Cup or bust after they reached the Eastern Conference Final three times (2019, 2022, 2024) under him but were unable to advance beyond that round.

The Stanley Cup is also the goal for Tocchet and the Flyers. but qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and prevailing in the first round against the Penguins has already made his first season as coach of this young team (average age of 27) a success.

Tocchet got his start in coaching as an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche (2003-2004) and Arizona Coyotes (2005-06) before getting his first NHL head coaching job with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-10). He returned to the Penguins as an assistant (2014-2017), helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017, before getting another chance to be head coach with the Coyotes (2017-20).

Tocchet went from the Coyotes to the Canucks (2023-25), but left Vancouver after last season, opening the door for his return to the Flyers as their coach this season.

“Tocc I always thought he would excel at (coaching),” Williams said. “He had a great personality about him, a great aura, a great understanding of the game, a leadership mentality. As does, Roddy, but Roddy took me a little bit by surprise because he wasn’t always very vocal in the dressing room.

“Obviously, he had the kind of respect when he did speak, but he didn’t speak all too often, so that’s why I didn’t really feel like he would go right into coaching, but he did.”

After retiring in 2010, Brind’Amour worked briefly in player development for the Hurricanes and then joined their coaching staff as an assistant in 2011. He spent seven seasons as an assistant before being promoted to head coach in 2018, inheriting a team that had failed to qualify for the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons.

Carolina has not missed them since.

“He was such a driven guy to be a player, and that’s how he coaches,” said Farwell, now vice president of hockey operations for Seattle of the Western Hockey League. “What he did after playing is exactly what he was showing us when he first came to us.”

Unlike Williams, Farwell said “it’s no surprise at all” to him that Brind’Amour went into coaching because of that competitive drive. Conversely, he said, “I wouldn’t have guessed at the time” that Tocchet would become a coach.

“But watching him evolve since then, I can see it,” Farwell said. “He has shown since then that he’s totally into the game. A lot of star players aren’t prepared to spend the time to be coaches, but he’s done that and he’s done a good job.”

Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall, who played for Tocchet with the Coyotes in 2019-20, said the one similarity between Tocchet and Brind’Amour in their coaching styles is their attention to detail, but otherwise, “I’d say they’re pretty different.”

“They’re obviously hockey guys that had amazing careers, but as far as coaches, I think Tocc is a bit more intense,” Hall said. “Rod might look intense, but he’s a little bit different. I would say that say Rod is calmer than he looks.”

Although different in their approaches, Tocchet and Brind’Amour have gotten the buy-in from their players necessary to have success in the NHL, particularly in the playoffs. Williams suggested that their track records as former top players have played a role in that.

Tocchet finished his NHL career with 952 points (440 goals, 512 assists) in 1,144 games. Brind’Amour, who won the 2006 and 2007 Selke Trophy given the League’s top defensive forward, had 1,184 points (452 goals, 732 assists) in 1,484 games.

Tocchet dropped the gloves more often, as evidenced by his Flyers-record 1,815 penalty minutes. Brind’Amour, who had 1,100 penalty minutes including 563 with the Flyers, didn’t shy away from that side of the game either.

“They’re very similar in the fact of what they expect from their players,” Williams said. “They expect them to give everything they’ve got every single time they’re out there, and they have a certain element of respect and aura around them that no one can say, ‘You never did that. That’s not the way you played.’

“It’s just that extra added exclamation point at the end of everything that they say and that they expect from their players because that’s exactly how they played.”