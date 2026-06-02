Brooklyn Personal Injury Attorney Samantha Kucher Explains How

BROOKLYN, NY – Injured New Yorkers often focus on medical bills and lost wages when pursuing a personal injury claim, yet the law also recognizes compensation for the loss of activities and experiences that gave their lives meaning before the accident. Brooklyn personal injury attorney Samantha Kucher of Kucher Law Group (https://www.rrklawgroup.com/can-you-sue-someone-for-the-loss-of-enjoyment-of-life/) explains how loss of enjoyment of life damages work under New York law and what injured individuals need to know to pursue full compensation.

According to Brooklyn personal injury attorney Samantha Kucher, loss of enjoyment of life is a recognized form of non-economic damages in New York that compensates individuals who can no longer participate in the hobbies, sports, travel, family activities, and personal pursuits they valued before their injuries. New York treats this damage category as a component of a broader pain-and-suffering award rather than a standalone claim, as clarified by the Court of Appeals in McDougald v. Garber, 73 N.Y.2d 246 (1989). “An avid runner who can no longer jog after a knee injury experiences a fundamentally different loss than a musician who loses fine motor control,” Kucher explains. “The claim is deeply personal, and its value depends entirely on who that person was before the accident.”

Brooklyn personal injury attorney Samantha Kucher notes that while loss of enjoyment and pain and suffering are often discussed together, they serve distinct analytical functions when building a claim. Pain and suffering address the physical and emotional distress of the injury itself, including conditions such as anxiety and depression, while loss of enjoyment focuses on the functional consequences, specifically, the inability to engage in the activities that once defined the injured person’s daily life. Serious injuries commonly giving rise to these claims include spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, amputations, severe burns, and chronic pain conditions that create lasting physical limitations.

Attorney Kucher emphasizes that car accident victims in New York face an additional hurdle before they can pursue non-economic damages. Because New York is a no-fault insurance state, drivers generally recover medical expenses and lost wages through their own Personal Injury Protection coverage, which does not include loss of enjoyment of life. To sue another driver for these damages, the injured person must satisfy the serious injury threshold under New York Insurance Law 5102(d), which includes categories such as significant disfigurement, bone fracture, permanent loss of use of a body organ or member, and a medically determined injury that prevents the performance of usual daily activities for at least 90 of the 180 days following the accident. “Many clients don’t realize that meeting this threshold is the gateway to the non-economic portion of their claim,” Kucher notes. “Without it, recovery in vehicle cases is generally limited to basic economic losses.”

Because loss of enjoyment damages are inherently subjective, building a strong evidentiary record is critical. The firm recommends that injured individuals begin documenting limitations immediately after an accident, as records created in real time carry considerably more weight with insurance adjusters and juries than testimony reconstructed months or years later. Kucher Law Group’s approach involves compiling medical records that document functional limitations, retaining physician and specialist testimony, engaging life-care planners and vocational rehabilitation experts to project long-term lifestyle impact, and gathering statements from family members, friends, and coworkers who have observed changes in the injured person’s behavior and activity level. Photographs and video evidence showing the person’s activity level before and after the injury can also be particularly persuasive. “Insurance companies routinely challenge these claims as exaggerated,” Kucher adds. “The response to that strategy is methodical documentation, credible expert testimony, and a clear before-and-after narrative that the carrier cannot easily dismiss.”

New York does not impose a statutory cap on non-economic damages in most personal injury cases, which means the value of a loss of enjoyment claim depends on the facts of each case. Courts and juries weigh factors including the injured person’s age at the time of the accident, their pre-injury lifestyle and activity level, the severity and permanence of the injury, and the specific activities that are no longer possible. Kucher Law Group serves injured clients throughout Brooklyn, Kings County, and the greater New York area, handling claims in courts across the region.

Individuals pursuing a personal injury claim in New York must also be mindful of applicable filing deadlines. Most personal injury claims are subject to a three-year statute of limitations under CPLR 214, while medical malpractice claims must be filed within two years and six months under CPLR 214-a. Claims against New York City or other municipal defendants require a Notice of Claim within 90 days of the injury under General Municipal Law 50-e, a deadline that, if missed, can permanently bar the claim regardless of its merits.

For those whose injuries have diminished their capacity to enjoy the activities and relationships that matter most, contacting an experienced Brooklyn personal injury attorney can help clarify available legal options and the types of compensation a claim may support.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group is a Brooklyn-based personal injury law firm representing injured individuals throughout Kings County and the greater New York area. Led by attorneys Samantha Kucher, Michael Roitman, and Alex Rybakov, the firm handles personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, workplace injuries, and medical malpractice. For consultations, call (929) 563-6780.

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