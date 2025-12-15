Broward schools superintendent recommends closure of 7 schools in new memo amid budget constraints – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Broward schools superintendent has released a new memo recommending the closure of seven schools starting next school year.

The memo highlights several changes amid a shrinking district budget and declining enrollment in the county.

Under BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn’s plan, Sunshine Elementary in Miramar would close, and those students would move to Fairway Elementary.

Students from Panther Run Elementary in Pembroke Pines would be moved to Chapel Trail Elementary, students from Blair Middle in Sunrise would be sent to Westpine Middle, and students from Seagull Alternative High School in Fort Lauderdale would be moved to Whiddon Rogers Education Center.

Palm Cove Elementary in Pembroke Pines would also close, with students moving to Pine Lakes Elementary. Additionally, Plantation Middle School would close, and students would be transferred to Plantation High School, which would become a grade 6-12 school.

North Fork Elementary School would also be on the chopping block, with those students sent to Walker Elementary or split among four schools.

“It’s the beginning of a process of right-sizing our facilities so that we can have the right amount of money being spent on painting, carpentry, and plumbing as we do on educating our students,” said Broward School Board Member Dr. Allen Zeman.

Zeman said the school district is also building new facilities in the new year and laid out other plans.

“We’ve got two more coming next year already. We’ve got a new K-8 opening in Pembroke Pines. As a result of that, there’s two dramatically under enrolled elementary schools identified later this year that will close in a subsequent year, not until 2027-2028 year, but it’s seven [schools] today,” he said.

This past Monday, at a school district workshop, Hepburn said the district has lost 9,000 students over the past year and has a nearly $95 million budget shortfall.

“We have to take drastic measures to make sure our fund balance remains in a good state and we can continue to provide the same level of service to our students and families,” said Hepburn.

While change is coming, school board officials say it is for the better.

“It may be a mile or two farther, but it’ll have better education going on. It’ll have more programs going on. It’ll be operated in a way that allows their student to do more, different things, activities, and sports. So at the end of the day, even though it may be inconvenient to go to a different school, and I recognize that fully, your student is gonna be going to a better school if you’re directly affected by these closures today,” said Zeman.

The school board will convene in January to make a final decision on Hepburn’s recommendations.

