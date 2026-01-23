Bublik vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction, Odds to Win Australian Open

Data Skrive
Updated Jan. 21, 2026, 6:36 p.m. ET
On Thursday, Alexander Bublik (No. 10 in the world) faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 62) in the Round of 32 at the Australian Open.
Bublik is favored to win (-375) in this match against Etcheverry (+275).
ESPN+8 will broadcast this match and have coverage throughout the Australian Open, you can find it there from January 12 – February 1.
Alexander Bublik vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry matchup info
- Tournament: Australian Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, January 22
- TV Channel: ESPN+8
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Court Surface: Hard
Bublik vs. Etcheverry Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Bublik has a 78.9% to win.
Bublik vs. Etcheverry Betting Odds
- Bublik’s odds to win match: -375
- Etcheverry’s odds to win match: +275
Bublik vs. Etcheverry matchup performance & stats
- Bublik is 20-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.
- Bublik has won 21.1% of his return games on hard courts over the past year, and 83.7% of his service games.
- Bublik is 56th in break points won on hard courts over the past year, converting 66 of 171 (38.6%).
- Bublik was victorious in his most recent tournament (the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN), defeating No. 7-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the final 7-6, 6-3 on January 11.
- Etcheverry has failed to win a title on hard courts over the past 12 months, putting up a 15-12 record on that surface.
- Etcheverry has 270 wins in 346 service games while playing on hard courts (78.0%), and 92 wins in 351 return games (26.2%).
- On hard courts Etcheverry has won 38.9% of break points (74 out of 190) which ranks 33rd.
- On January 13, Etcheverry was defeated by No. 46-ranked Nuno Borges, 5-7, 6-3, 6-7, in the Round of 32 of his last tournament, the ASB Classic.
