Mike Vrabel’s Wife Has Been Spotted For First Time Amid Scandal

Jen Vrabel, the wife of New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, was spotted in public for the first time since her husband’s scandal.

Page Six shocked the NFL world on April 7 by sharing photos of Vrabel spending time with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. Although they initially denied rumors about them having a romantic relationship, Page Six eventually dropped photos of them at a bar in New York City.

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“As seen in exclusive new pics obtained by Page Six, the New England Patriots coach and the NFL reporter were spotted together inside the dimly lit Tribeca Tavern in the early hours of March 11, 2020,” Page Six reported. “They sat close to each other while conversing at the bar, at one point appearing to share a kiss.”

Not only were fans alarmed by a potential coach-reporter romance, they pointed out that Vrabel and Russini have been married to other people for a while. In fact, Vrabel has been with his wife Jen since 1999.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jen Vrabel wife of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (not pictured) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

Although this situation can’t be easy for the Vrabel family, Jen was spotted at Salt Lake City International Airport this Tuesday. TMZ pointed out that her wedding ring was still on.

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“Jen Vrabel appears to be keeping one thing intact amid her husband Mike Vrabel’s drama — her wedding ring,” TMZ wrote. “Eagle-eyed observers noticed the ring was still firmly on her finger. She kept things casual for the outing in a white puffer jacket and blue jeans while making a brief stop at Hip & Humble — the same boutique where Mike reportedly purchased loungewear for her two days earlier.”

Mike Vrabel has the Patriots’ full support.

There have been rumblings about Vrabel losing his edge ever since Page Six dropped the initial story about him and Russini. However, it doesn’t sound like he’s on the hot seat.

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Prior to the start of the NFL Draft, the Patriots made it clear they have Vrabel’s back.

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being,” the Patriots said. “Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.”

The NFL has already said it won’t discipline Vrabel at this time because his actions don’t violate the personal conduct policy.

This story was originally published by The Spun on Apr 28, 2026, where it first appeared in the NFL section. Add The Spun as a Preferred Source by clicking here.