Camila Mendes, Rudy Mancuso Get Engaged During ‘Surprise’ Party: Source (Exclusive)

A source tells PEOPLE the musician and YouTube star proposed to the Riverdale alum during a “surprise engagement party” on Oct. 24

Sparks flew instantly when Mendes and Mancuso met on the set of their comedy romance film Música

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso are engaged!

A representative for the actress confirms to PEOPLE that Mancuso, 33, proposed to Mendes, 31, on Friday, Oct. 24.

“She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends.”

And the celebrations didn’t end there. “Around 11 p.m., they were still celebrating, so they went to Glen Powell’s tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party,” the insider adds.

Mendes’ engagement ring — which features a large diamond ring on a silver band — was front and center as she and Mancuso attended Powell’s birthday event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The couple was in high spirits as they entered the venue holding hands. At one point, Mancuso kissed his now-fiancée on the cheek.

The Riverdale alum wore a blue cropped tracksuit vest and matching pants, while the musician and YouTube star wore a beige sweater over a white shirt and black pants.

Mendes and Mancuso initially sparked romance rumors in November 2022, when the Do Revenge actress posted a photo on social media of Mancuso kissing her on the cheek.

They didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2023. “Meu valentine. te amo so much,” Mendes wrote at the time alongside an image of the couple kissing.

A year later, the pair opened up to PEOPLE about their romance and how it started on the set of Música, their comedy romance film.

They said they first met at Mendes’ screen test, where sparks flew instantly. “We have this two-minute silent footage, because there was no audio on the day, this silent footage of us talking and interacting, and we have it all recorded so you can see that there’s this exciting energy and this giddiness,” Mendes recalled of the couple’s first encounter.

“It’s safe to say there was chemistry from the moment we met, and it certainly was visible onscreen,” Mancuso agreed.

The star also expressed that he didn’t think “either of us expected it to be as intense and move as quickly as it did,” which prompted Mendes to agree, saying they “just understood things about each other that I think it’s hard for other people to understand.”

“It worked out because we were getting to know each other off-set, and we got to play out that dynamic in real-time, in front of the camera, as we got to know each other as our characters,” Mendes added. “And so there was this natural kind of charismatic chemistry.”