Lindsie Chrisley, daughter of Todd Chrisley, charged with DUI in Georgia

Former reality star Lindsie Chrisley was arrested in metro Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend after being accused of driving under the influence and trying to elude law enforcement.
Chrisley was charged Sunday with DUI, attempting to elude, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
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Lindsie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBC Universal Summer Press Day held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Westlake Village, Calif. The former reality star was arrested in metro Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 2016)
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In 2022, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, shown here during the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, were convicted in federal court on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud, leading to prison sentences. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 2017)
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