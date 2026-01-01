Candace Cameron Bure Shares Birthday Pics & She’s Never Looked Better

The comment section on Candace Cameron Bure’s Instagram post included birthday wishes and lots of commentary on how good 50 looks on her. “You look like you could be their sister, not their mom,” one commenter said about the pics of Bure and her children. “You’re aging so gracefully!” wrote another. “You’re aging like a fine wine. Better every year!!” one Instagram user wrote. “I strive to look like you when I’m 50!” someone else added.

Regardless of whether you agree that Bure looks more like a sister than a mom to her kids, it is a bit surprising that she has three kids in their twenties, with the oldest being 27. And, while Bure clearly loved celebrating her birthday alongside her kids, it seems like folks’ biggest takeaway from the post is that she needs to drop the anti-aging tips ASAP. Luckily, she shared one beauty tip with Us Weekly on her big birthday. Bure said she’s loving laser skin treatments. “I actually just had a little laser. I have some dark spots on my face, melasma. So that was a little birthday present to myself, which will still be ongoing,” she said.

According to Bure: “I’m just seeing what I can do in the most natural sense. … I feel like my pores are non-existent right now. So I’m like. … ‘Where has this laser been my whole life?'” So, that’s one tip for looking fab at 50.