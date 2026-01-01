Candace Cameron Bure Shares Birthday Pics & She’s Never Looked Better

Whether you’re a major Candace Cameron Bure fan or you can’t forget the actor’s most controversial moments, we can all agree on one thing: the “Full House” alum is aging gracefully. We’ve all watched her stunning transformation since her days as a child star. Yet, her latest Instagram post had fans gushing about her youthful look more than ever before.
On April 6, Bure celebrated a milestone birthday. And, she’s not shy about the new decade she’s entered. She’s so far from shy, in fact, that the week after the big day, she shared a photo on social media of her holding up big gold balloons showing the number 50. “50 years on this planet,” she wrote in the caption before giving a shoutout to her husband and kids. “30 years loving this man. 27 years loving being their mom. I couldn’t have felt more loved by all of them on my birthday. Cue the tears,” she wrote. Bure was all smiles in the photo carousel that showed her celebrating with her family. And, between her sleek bob haircut and her short, peach-colored, flouncy dress, her look gave no indication that she feels like she’s getting old.
Folks want some anti-aging tips from Candace Cameron Bure
The comment section on Candace Cameron Bure’s Instagram post included birthday wishes and lots of commentary on how good 50 looks on her. “You look like you could be their sister, not their mom,” one commenter said about the pics of Bure and her children. “You’re aging so gracefully!” wrote another. “You’re aging like a fine wine. Better every year!!” one Instagram user wrote. “I strive to look like you when I’m 50!” someone else added.
Regardless of whether you agree that Bure looks more like a sister than a mom to her kids, it is a bit surprising that she has three kids in their twenties, with the oldest being 27. And, while Bure clearly loved celebrating her birthday alongside her kids, it seems like folks’ biggest takeaway from the post is that she needs to drop the anti-aging tips ASAP. Luckily, she shared one beauty tip with Us Weekly on her big birthday. Bure said she’s loving laser skin treatments. “I actually just had a little laser. I have some dark spots on my face, melasma. So that was a little birthday present to myself, which will still be ongoing,” she said.
According to Bure: “I’m just seeing what I can do in the most natural sense. … I feel like my pores are non-existent right now. So I’m like. … ‘Where has this laser been my whole life?'” So, that’s one tip for looking fab at 50.