Connor’s Mom from ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Addresses Backlash Over Georgie’s Treatment in London

Fans of “Love on the Spectrum” have long rallied behind Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris. Viewers found the couple’s relationship especially tender and sincere, with their contrasting personalities — his expressive and deeply romantic, hers more grounded and calm — striking many as complementary.

But when the two parted ways after a trip to London in Season 4 of the Netflix docuseries, which follows young adults dating on the autism spectrum, the response was swift. Much of the backlash that followed landed not just on the outcome of the romance, but squarely on Connor himself.

His mother, Lise Smith, responded to the reaction on her podcast, “Talk to Me Sis,” pushing back against what she described as a wave of mischaracterizations. She took particular aim at the perception that Connor had dictated the London itinerary or sidelined Georgie’s interests, arguing that much of what viewers saw was shaped by production constraints rather than personal preference.

“The producers, the directors, they decide where we’re going to film,” she said, noting that permits, access to landmarks and logistical planning largely determine the schedule.

Smith also pushed back on claims that Georgie had been isolated during the trip, explaining that her mother was present throughout but chose not to be filmed.

On a day away from shooting, the group chose activities centered on Georgie, including a night out in London’s West End to see the musical “Six,” followed by dinner.

“There are so many things that are sliding around, like, ‘Oh, Georgie just had to put up with Connor’s interests,” Smith said. “And it just hurts…we’re real people.”

She described Georgie as “lovely”and said there was “no beef” between the families, who, she said, have remained on good terms since the breakup.

The criticism extended to Smith herself, with some viewers characterizing her as overly involved in her son’s relationship, an assessment she rejected. Pointing to a moment in which she asks Connor, “How is it going with Georgie?” Smith said on the podcast that “I came across a little meddly,” but maintained she was simply being a “supportive” parent checking in during her son’s first serious relationship.

“Anyone reading comments can see that I am being villainized. Connor is being attacked, and that hurts me tremendously,” she said. “We want to try to protect Connor as much as we can, but the man has Instagram on his phone. He’s got TikTok.”

Connor said he would not return for a fifth season, but plans to remain in the public eye through advocacy and community work. “Connor is doing public service announcements, where he will be addressing human trafficking and how it affects the autism community, which is heavy but needs to be talked about,” Smith said. “I’m so proud of him. The blessing of the platform is what you do with it.”