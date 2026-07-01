CBS Chicago reporter, photographer attacked by 3 men near Adler Planetarium

A scary situation for a CBS News Chicago reporter and photographer who were attacked near the Adler Planetarium during a shoot on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive.

As our reporter and photographer were preparing to go on the air during the 4 p.m. newscast, three men in a white tow truck approached.

Two witnesses visiting Chicago said they watched as the tow truck parked directly in front of the news van.

The CBS Chicago van was damaged in the attacked near the Adler Planetarium CBS News Chicago



“They just were trying to do anything they could to scare them unnecessarily. It came out of nowhere,” one witness said.

The crew and the two witnesses say a white or Hispanic man with a dog got out first and then moved aggressively towards the crew while shouting racial slurs targeted at one of our journalists.

“It started racial with the cameraman because he’s an African American male,” the witness said.

The man ordered the dog to attack, but it did not, Chicago police said.

“I think he was trying to, again, intimidate him, make him scared by having the dog approach first,” the second witness said.

When one of the crew members defended himself from the dog, witnesses say that’s when the other two men in the tow truck jumped out.

“They were saying, ‘Leave the dog alone,’ and I just feel like maybe the scene got more chaotic than they were expecting, and I feel like the only thing they thought to do was to just cause as much damage as they could and leave,” the witness said.

One of the men then smashed our photographer’s camera while the other smashed the windshield of our news truck with a traffic cone before taking off.

Fortunately, the reporter and photographer got away unharmed. Three people were arrested about 20 minutes after the incident, following another attack, police said. CPD received reports about the same tow truck—this time because the occupants were pointing a gun at people on the sidewalk near 42nd and Western in Brighton Park. By the time officers caught up to the truck, the driver sped off.

Eventually, all three occupants from the tow truck jumped out after crashing into a squad car. A gun was also recovered from the tow truck, police said. The gun was not pointed at the CBS crew.

“We didn’t see any guns in that moment, but to know that it escalated to that or could of been that is just terrifying,” the witness said.

A CBS spokesperson said in a statement, “We are shocked and horrified by this crime and we are grateful that our journalists are safe.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Charges are pending.