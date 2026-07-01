Woman Wading in Central Florida River Is Fatally Bitten by Alligator

An alligator bit the arms of a 31-year-old woman who was cooling off in a river after a hike with friends on Sunday in a state forest in Central Florida, causing severe injuries that led to her death, the authorities said on Monday.

The woman, her boyfriend and a friend were kneeling in about 3 feet of water in the Econlockhatchee River, after a walk in the Little Big Econ State Forest in Seminole County when the alligator attacked, they said.

Her boyfriend called 911 for help at about 1:30 p.m., saying she had been bitten on both arms, Officer Chad Weber, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said at a news conference on Monday.

“He was trying to get her from the alligator’s mouth,” Officer Weber said.

In the 911 call, according to an excerpt broadcast by WESH 2 News, the man described her condition as “bad, real bad,” adding, “Please hurry.”