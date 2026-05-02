Celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2026 With These Horror Titles

The video store is a fondly remembered haven for horror fans of a certain age, and a fabled one for devotees too young to remember the thrill of wandering store aisles in search of new tales of terror. The video store may be gone, but that thrill lives on in venues that cater to other mediums, like your local comic book store, which offers up a multitude of horror titles that can do things with the genre that film and television can’t. This coming Saturday, May 2, 2026, is the perfect time to visit your local comic shop.
That’s because the first Saturday in May is Free Comic Book Day, a celebration that started back in 2002, with retailers providing customers with free comics created by publishers to give a taste of what’s out there and what’s to come. There’s been a myriad of horror offerings over the years on Free Comic Book Day, and this year is no exception. However, Free Comic Book Day is going to look a little different this year. Want to know more about the changes and the books being offered? Then read on!
Free Comic Book Day + Comics Giveaway Day 2026
The reason Free Comic Book Day is going to look slightly different this year is because the chief facilitator of past events, Diamond Comics Distributors (which was the sole distributor of North American Comics for decades), filed for bankruptcy in 2025. Universal Distribution purchased the rights to Free Comic Book Day from Diamond and lined up several comic companies as sponsors.
Penguin Random House, which also distributes comics, announced late last year that it was creating Comics Giveaway Day, to be celebrated on the first Saturday of May and featuring different publishing sponsors than Free Comic Book Day.
This won’t have much impact on comic customers. Most stores will carry both offerings from Free Comic Book Day and Comics Giveaway Day. The books will have different branding, and each brand will offer different horror comics.
Before I break down the various free horror comics being offered, it’s worth mentioning that these books are free to customers, but the stores still have to purchase them. So, if you’re able to buy something, please do. In fact, many stores will be having sales. To help you take advantage of those sales, I’ve included mentions of additional books and graphic novels that you might be interested in.
Here are the Free Comic Book Day horror titles:
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The Nice House on the Lake #1
This is the kickoff to the acclaimed 12-issue DC Comics published miniseries from writer James Tynion IV and artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno (Justice League Dark). It’s the story of a group of people who are invited for a relaxing stay at the titular venue by a mutual acquaintance, an eccentric person named Walter. What they find there is a nightmare of horrors and high strangeness.
If you like what you read, the entire series is available as a deluxe hardcover or in two softcover volumes.
Supernatural #1
Last year, Dynamite Entertainment began publishing a brand-new, ongoing comic series chronicling the adventures of peripatetic monster hunters Sam and Dean Winchester, set between seasons one and two of their long-running television series of the same name.
This issue, from writer Greg Pak (Darth Vader) and artist Eder Messias (Predator: The Last Hunt), sends the Winchester brothers to a rustbelt town where the buildings and employees of a company are being burned in mysterious conflagrations that appear to be the work of an otherworldly entity.
Six issues of the series and two specials have been released. One special is Valentine’s Day-themed, and the other features the fan-favorite character, Castiel.
Keenspot Spotlight 2026
This special issue spotlights a number of titles published by Keenspot, including the acclaimed Mark Spears Monsters series from the titular writer/artist. This series, which features some breathtaking art, is made for all of us monster kids.
It’s set in the 1980s and features a retired creature killer, a pair of seasoned detectives, and a group of kids who must confront a multitude of monstrosities. Eight issues have been released so far, and many of them have had multiple printings. There’s also a collection of the series’ first four issues available in trade paperback and hardcover.
Terrorbytes #1
This is a special Twilight Zone-style black-and-white reprint of Mad Cave Studios’ debut sci-fi, horror anthology. It’s a story by writer Mark Russell (Vanishing Point) and artist Felix Ruiz (Punisher) that features a headset which allows users to relive their greatest memories at the moment of their death . . . for a brutal price
Five issues of the series have been published, and a graphic novel collection of those issues drops on May 5.
Comics Giveaway Day Offerings:
Something is Killing the Children: Road to Slaughter
This is a book for longtime fans of writer James Tynion IV and artist Werther Dell’Edera’s Something is Killing the Children from Boom! Studios. It’s also a great jumping-on point for people who’ve never read the adventures of monster hunter Erica Slaughter, but are curious about her exploits. Especially in the wake of Blumhouse’s announcement that it’s developing two adaptations of the series.
This book sets the stage for an upcoming storyline that pits Erica against the mysterious organization that trained her, which is more concerned with keeping the existence of monsters clandestine than saving the people that the creatures prey upon.
46 issues of SIKTC have been released. A multitude of collections are also available. There are nine softcover volumes that cover issues #1-45. There are also two deluxe hardcover volumes collecting issues #1-35 and one hardcover omnibus containing issues #1-20.
Locke and Key #1
If you missed out on writer Joe Hill (The Black Phone) and artist Gabriel Rodriguez’s (Onyx) acclaimed IDW Comic series, or if you’re a fan of the Netflix adaptation and always wanted to read the source material that inspired it, here’s your chance! This is the kick-off to a 37-issue story that embroils a grieving family in a horrific, dark fantasy saga of strange keys, a wondrous house, and monstrous infernal entities.
The entire series is available in six collected editions. A seventh volume, the prequel series Locke and Key: The Golden Age was released in 2022.
Minotaur: The Cold Open
Ignition Press frequently publishes “Cold Opens,” short issues that serve as a prequel/preview chapter to their upcoming comics. This latest Cold Open is for a new techno-horror series from writer Simon Spurrier (John Constantine: Hellblazer) and artist Mike Dowling (Unfollow) that’s been described as “An X-Files for the age of transhuman technology.”
It’s set in a world where, in the aftermath of a computer’s attempt to evolve into a super intelligence, a series of strange and terrifying phenomena is popping up around the globe. Investigating these events is a photojournalist, the ex-military muscle protecting her, and the reformed tech bro who’s clandestinely bankrolling their exploits.
Minotaur #1 drops July 15,2026.
Alien, Predator, & Planet of the Apes #1
This special issue from Marvel Comics showcases their line of books based on the titular 20th Century Studios’ properties. It features an Alien story from writer Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine) that ties into his recently launched Alien: King Killer miniseries (Issue #1 is available now).
That story is drawn by Emilio Laiso (Godzilla Vs. X-Men). There’s also a Predator story by writer Jordan Morris (Youth Group) and artist Roland Boschi (Punisher: Franken-Castle) that’s connected to their miniseries, Predator Bloodshed (two issues have been released of that, and #3 drops April 29).
That’s not the only Predator story in this issue, though. Because writer Greg Pak (Planet Hulk) and artist Alan Robinson’s Planet of the Apes story in this book is a preview of their upcoming Predator Vs. Planet of the Apes miniseries that begins in July.
Amazing Spider-Man 1000/Queen in Black #1
The title stories in Marvel’s second Comics Giveaway Day offering by writers Joe Kelly (I Kill Giants) and Al Ewing (Venom), artists John Romita Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Iban Coello (Venom War) are sure to please fans who like superheroes and horror adjacent things like alien symbiotes.
The reason I’m mentioning this here, though, is the third story: a Hulk tale by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein. They’re the creative team of the current The Infernal Hulk series — a book full of monsters and horrors of the body and cosmic kind.
Six issues of Infernal Hulk have been released, but if you want to get in on the ground floor of Johnson’s horror Hulk saga, grab his Incredible Hulk run that preceded it, which is collected in its entirety in six trade paperbacks. The first is titled Incredible Hulk Volume 1: Age of Monsters.
The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade: The Graphic Novel Sampler
This is a preview of the upcoming graphic novel adaptation for writer Max Brallier’s second installment of his hit children’s novel series, The Last Kids on Earth (which was also adapted by Netflix as an animated series).
The gateway horror series centers on a group of young friends trying to survive in a world turned upside down by a monster apocalypse. Artist Brian Churilla (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1954) illustrates this story, in which the young title characters investigate the disappearance of the brain-eating zombies that had been ravaging their world. The full graphic novel is available on November 3, 2026.
Braillier and Churilla also worked on the first The Last Kids on Earth: The Graphic Novel. There are 10 books in the prose novel series The Last Kids on Earth, which feature illustrations by Douglas Holgate (Iron Man: Something Strange!).
School Bus Graveyard
This YA offering is a preview of the upcoming, first-ever, print collection of the Webtoon series of the same name. It follows a teen girl named Ashlyn who must reluctantly team up with her classmates to survive nightly raids by murderous phantoms that only they can see.
In addition to a first look at the series by writer/artist Red, this volume also includes bonus material, including never-before-published art and character illustrations. The full collection is available June 30, 2026
Mister Magic: The Graphic Novel Sampler
This is a preview of the upcoming graphic novel adaptation of Kiersten White’s 2023 prose horror novel about the five survivors of a tragic accident that shut down a beloved kids’ show. They reunite as adults and discover that the program they worked on was more sinister and mysterious than they remember. The full graphic novel hits stores on June 9, 2026.
If you like what you read, the team that adapted this (writer Scott Petersen and artists Veronica and Andy Fish) also adapted White’s 2022 prose horror novel Hide, set in an abandoned amusement park.
Free Comic Book Day isn’t just a day of giveaways and sales, many stores also host signings by comic creators to celebrate the occasion. Check with your local comic book shop to see what they have planned! It truly is a celebration of the comics medium and a great day to peruse the aisles of your local comic store in search of some new, exciting, and unique horror stories.
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