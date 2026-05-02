Celebrate Free Comic Book Day 2026 With These Horror Titles

The video store is a fondly remembered haven for horror fans of a certain age, and a fabled one for devotees too young to remember the thrill of wandering store aisles in search of new tales of terror. The video store may be gone, but that thrill lives on in venues that cater to other mediums, like your local comic book store, which offers up a multitude of horror titles that can do things with the genre that film and television can’t. This coming Saturday, May 2, 2026, is the perfect time to visit your local comic shop.

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That’s because the first Saturday in May is Free Comic Book Day, a celebration that started back in 2002, with retailers providing customers with free comics created by publishers to give a taste of what’s out there and what’s to come. There’s been a myriad of horror offerings over the years on Free Comic Book Day, and this year is no exception. However, Free Comic Book Day is going to look a little different this year. Want to know more about the changes and the books being offered? Then read on!

Free Comic Book Day + Comics Giveaway Day 2026

​The reason Free Comic Book Day is going to look slightly different this year is because the chief facilitator of past events, Diamond Comics Distributors (which was the sole distributor of North American Comics for decades), filed for bankruptcy in 2025. Universal Distribution purchased the rights to Free Comic Book Day from Diamond and lined up several comic companies as sponsors.

Penguin Random House, which also distributes comics, announced late last year that it was creating Comics Giveaway Day, to be celebrated on the first Saturday of May and featuring different publishing sponsors than Free Comic Book Day.

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This won’t have much impact on comic customers. Most stores will carry both offerings from Free Comic Book Day and Comics Giveaway Day. The books will have different branding, and each brand will offer different horror comics.

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Before I break down the various free horror comics being offered, it’s worth mentioning that these books are free to customers, but the stores still have to purchase them. So, if you’re able to buy something, please do. In fact, many stores will be having sales. To help you take advantage of those sales, I’ve included mentions of additional books and graphic novels that you might be interested in.

Here are the Free Comic Book Day horror titles: