Chansky’s Notebook: A Legacy Game

The blue blood battle is between the Wildcats with most all-time wins and the Tar Heels with the third most. In their head-to-head series, UNC leads 25-18 but has lost three of the last four meetings since the epic 2017 Elite Eight win on Luke Maye’s buzzer beater.
Carolina went on to win Roy Williams’ third NCAA championship, while Kentucky cut down the nets only once during Ol’ Roy’s run, 2012 under John Calipari. That is why Tuesday night’s 9:30 game in Lexington looms large for programs whose legacies have dipped.
So much of that is the result of how college basketball is ever changing. The two juggernauts were better before the transfer portal, NIL sponsorships and revenue share began for players.
When 5-star recruits announce their final schools under consideration, Kentucky and Carolina are likely listed in their social media posts. But when it comes time to declare, money has become more important than the legendary status.
That is shown with their latest squads. Carolina has a virtually brand new roster for the second time in Hubert Davis’ five seasons. Kentucky has several new players and second-year coach Mark Pope, the alum and former Wildcat who spent five seasons at BYU.
Right now, both teams are ranked but not in their traditional top 10 spots. The Heels, 6-1, are No. 16, and the Wildcats, 5-2, are No. 18. The expectations for each have not waned and the pressure is on to have better seasons than Hubert’s fourth and Pope’s first.
They have already played one common opponent, both losing to No. 7 Michigan State on neutral courts by 16 and 17 points. Kentucky’s other loss was at sixth-ranked Louisville of the ACC by eight points. Carolina’s best win was against Kansas at home by 13 points.
The home-court advantage at intimidating Rupp Arena has made the Wildcats an 8.5-point favorite over the Tar Heels, who will have the best player on the floor in freshman Caleb Wilson with 20-point and 10-rebound averages. Kentucky is slightly better balanced with all five starters in double figures, led by senior guard Denzel Aberdeen with 14-point and 1.6-steal averages. The ‘Cats have better shooting stats in field goals, three-pointers and free throws and a 144-74 assist-turnover ratio compared to the Heels’ clearly inferior 116-78.
In the important race for Quad 1 wins, Kentucky has none so far and Carolina one over the Jayhawks, with another chance against Ohio State in Atlanta on December 20 with the 18-game ACC schedule to begin 10 days later.
Davis’ team has 11 new players and is still trying to make every game match its flawless second half against Kansas. The loss to the Spartans in Fort Myers was largely due to an inability to handle their relentless defense, which will also be a challenge against Kentucky with 20,000-plus fans raising Cain in their version of Blue Heaven.
Featured image via Associated Press/Brynn Anderson and Michael Conroy.
Art Chansky is a veteran journalist who has written ten books, including best-sellers “Game Changers,” “Blue Bloods,” and “The Dean’s List.” He has contributed to WCHL for decades, having made his first appearance as a student in 1971. His “Sports Notebook” commentary airs daily on the 97.9 The Hill WCHL and his “Art’s Angle” opinion column runs weekly on Chapelboro.
Chapelboro.com does not charge subscription fees, and you can directly support our efforts in local journalism here. Want more of what you see on Chapelboro? Let us bring free local news and community information to you by signing up for our newsletter.
Related Stories
‹
Vince Carter Leaves Lasting Legacy as 22-Year NBA Career Ends
The NBA’s recent decision to restart its season in late July with 22 teams means the storied 22-year career of former UNC star Vince Carter has come to an end. The 43-year-old Carter has been a member of the Atlanta Hawks for each of the last two seasons, where he provided veteran leadership for a […]
Harrison Barnes Eliminated in First Round of NBA 2K Players Tournament
In the absence of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, a group of 16 NBA players have taken to the virtual courts to help entertain people stuck at home in quarantine situations. The NBA 2K Players Tournament began Friday night with the first four match-ups of the event. Former UNC star Harrison Barnes was among […]
Vince Carter to Retire Following 2019-20 NBA Season
Longtime NBA veteran–and former UNC superstar–Vince Carter revealed Wednesday on ESPN’s “The Jump” that he will retire following the upcoming 2019-20 season, which will be his 22nd in the league. “I got one more in me,” Carter told the show’s co-host Stephen Jackson. “One more run in me.” Should he play in at least one […]
Vince Carter Signs One-Year Contract With Atlanta Hawks
Father Time hasn’t stopped Vince Carter just yet. Although old age has brought Carter’s game below the rim as time has gone on, the 41-year-old former UNC star agreed Wednesday evening to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks–a deal that will see him play in the NBA for the 21st consecutive year. Carter reportedly […]
Vince Carter Wins 2019-20 NBA Sportsmanship Award
In a vote conducted by fellow players, former UNC star Vince Carter–who recently retired after 22 years in the NBA–was named the league’s Sportsmanship Award winner for the 2019-20 season. Carter, who came off the bench in a veteran role for the Atlanta Hawks, earned 143 of 266 possible first-place votes for the award. Each […]
Marvin Williams Retires After 15 NBA Seasons
After 15 seasons in the NBA, former UNC forward Marvin Williams announced Tuesday that he is calling it a career after his Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the postseason by the Miami Heat. Williams–who played a key role off the bench for UNC’s 2005 national championship team–was the first one-and-done player in Tar Heel history. […]
Vince Carter Announces He Will Return for 22nd NBA Season
On an episode of his “Winging It” podcast on Tuesday, Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter–a former UNC superstar–announced he will be returning for his 22nd season in the NBA next year. Alongside teammate Kent Bazemore, who he does the podcast with, Carter made it clear as day when he said, “I’m coming back.” Selected fifth […]
Wayne Ellington Sets All-Time NBA Single Season Record for Three-Pointers by Bench Player
Wednesday night in the NBA saw the Miami Heat roll to a 115-86 blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena, with Heat guard–and former Tar Heel standout–Wayne Ellington setting a new NBA record. Ellington scored 11 points and hit a trio of three-pointers in the game to surpass Houston’s Eric Gordon for most […]
Luke Maye, Joel Berry Each Placed on Naismith Award Top 30 List
The Naismith Award, one of college basketball’s prestigious National Player of the Year honors, released a list including its top 30 candidates on Wednesday–with a pair of Tar Heels among the mix. Junior forward Luke Maye and senior point guard Joel Berry joined a phenomenal group of players led by Oklahoma freshman sensation Trae Young, […]
Chansky’s Notebook: A Legacy Game
Tuesday night’s game feels like a must-win for both Carolina and Kentucky men’s basketball as the programs look to re-establish dominance.