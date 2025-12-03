Chansky’s Notebook: A Legacy Game

Carolina-Kentucky is a must-win for both teams.

The blue blood battle is between the Wildcats with most all-time wins and the Tar Heels with the third most. In their head-to-head series, UNC leads 25-18 but has lost three of the last four meetings since the epic 2017 Elite Eight win on Luke Maye’s buzzer beater.

Carolina went on to win Roy Williams’ third NCAA championship, while Kentucky cut down the nets only once during Ol’ Roy’s run, 2012 under John Calipari. That is why Tuesday night’s 9:30 game in Lexington looms large for programs whose legacies have dipped.

So much of that is the result of how college basketball is ever changing. The two juggernauts were better before the transfer portal, NIL sponsorships and revenue share began for players.

When 5-star recruits announce their final schools under consideration, Kentucky and Carolina are likely listed in their social media posts. But when it comes time to declare, money has become more important than the legendary status.

That is shown with their latest squads. Carolina has a virtually brand new roster for the second time in Hubert Davis’ five seasons. Kentucky has several new players and second-year coach Mark Pope, the alum and former Wildcat who spent five seasons at BYU.

Right now, both teams are ranked but not in their traditional top 10 spots. The Heels, 6-1, are No. 16, and the Wildcats, 5-2, are No. 18. The expectations for each have not waned and the pressure is on to have better seasons than Hubert’s fourth and Pope’s first.

They have already played one common opponent, both losing to No. 7 Michigan State on neutral courts by 16 and 17 points. Kentucky’s other loss was at sixth-ranked Louisville of the ACC by eight points. Carolina’s best win was against Kansas at home by 13 points.

The home-court advantage at intimidating Rupp Arena has made the Wildcats an 8.5-point favorite over the Tar Heels, who will have the best player on the floor in freshman Caleb Wilson with 20-point and 10-rebound averages. Kentucky is slightly better balanced with all five starters in double figures, led by senior guard Denzel Aberdeen with 14-point and 1.6-steal averages. The ‘Cats have better shooting stats in field goals, three-pointers and free throws and a 144-74 assist-turnover ratio compared to the Heels’ clearly inferior 116-78.

In the important race for Quad 1 wins, Kentucky has none so far and Carolina one over the Jayhawks, with another chance against Ohio State in Atlanta on December 20 with the 18-game ACC schedule to begin 10 days later.

Davis’ team has 11 new players and is still trying to make every game match its flawless second half against Kansas. The loss to the Spartans in Fort Myers was largely due to an inability to handle their relentless defense, which will also be a challenge against Kentucky with 20,000-plus fans raising Cain in their version of Blue Heaven.





Featured image via Associated Press/Brynn Anderson and Michael Conroy.

Art Chansky is a veteran journalist who has written ten books, including best-sellers “Game Changers,” “Blue Bloods,” and “The Dean’s List.” He has contributed to WCHL for decades, having made his first appearance as a student in 1971. His “Sports Notebook” commentary airs daily on the 97.9 The Hill WCHL and his “Art’s Angle” opinion column runs weekly on Chapelboro.

