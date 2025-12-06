Charles Leclerc says brother’s FP1 appearance the ‘only positive’ from Friday in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton echoed those sentiments on the other side of the Ferrari garage. When asked for his feelings after the final Friday of the 2025 campaign, the Briton answered: “Thankful! No, I feel okay. I think obviously Arthur did a good job this morning.

“It’s always cool to watch youngsters come through and do what they do and see them shine. That ultimately puts whoever misses the session on a little bit of back foot, but I did my best to get up to speed as quick as possible, and obviously [I’ve] been faced with quite a difficult balance in this session so we’ve got some work to do.”

Despite the difficulties, Hamilton – who was 13th on the timesheets in FP2, his sole practice outing of the day – is still hoping for a step forward during the remainder of the weekend.

“I still have hope and there’s potential in this car,” the seven-time World Champion said. “My question to the guys is like, ‘There are certain issues that we have. These are my problems, help me fix them – what can we do to improve our ride and the bouncing that we have and the understeer?’

“So if we can fix those going into FP3, then I think we could be in a slightly better position. The first and second sector I was right there – pace-wise it wasn’t so bad, it’s just when I got to the third sector, it was seven tenths, so if I can fix that tomorrow I think we can do better.”