Check numbers for Oct. 31, last night’s Mega Millions drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday, Oct. 31.

After four jackpot wins in the first six months of 2025, the big prize has been growing since it was last won in Virginia on June 27. The jackpot is now an estimated $800 million or $371.7 million cash for Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Here are the numbers drawn and prizes won in the Oct. 31 drawing.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 10/31/2025 lottery drawing

Here are the Friday, Oct. 31 Mega Millions winning numbers: 2, 24, 52, 66 and 68. The gold Mega Ball was 9. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated $754 million with a cash option of $318.2 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot?

No one won the jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing Oct. 31, and there were no Match 5 winners.

Six tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: three with the 2X Megaplier for $20,000 in Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania and three with a 3X Megaplier for $30,000 in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

What is the Mega Millions Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with “2X,” three with “4X” and one with “5X.”

It costs an additional $1 per play.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot up to?

Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $800 million with a cash option of $371.7 million. This is the ninth largest jackpot since the game started in 2002.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket is a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida on Aug. 8. Other large single-ticket Mega Millions prizes have been $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018; $1.348 billion won in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023; $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, 2022 and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. There are nine ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2. Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.5 + 1 = Jackpot.5 + 0 = $1 million.4 + 1 = $10,000.4 + 0 = $500.3 + 1 = $200.3 + 0 = $10.2 + 1= $10.1 + 1 = $4.0 + 1 = $2.You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. You can pick your lucky numbers or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can’t decide, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.In Ohio, residents can use the Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and get notified and paid electronically if they win.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 290 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 23.