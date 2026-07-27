Chelsea working to sign Jordan Henderson from Brentford

Chelsea are working to sign midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford.

The Stamford Bridge club are the leading contenders to sign Henderson, with multiple Premier League sides interested in a move for the 36-year-old.

Brentford are ready to grant Henderson a free transfer, with the situation amicable between the England international and his club, where he has a year remaining on the terms he signed when he joined as a free agent from Ajax last summer.

Henderson was part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the World Cup this year, but suffered a broken left arm after slipping while climbing over an advertising board during his side’s win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the last-16 and had to have surgery. Having made one substitute appearance in England’s final group-stage game, he remained with the team after surgery as they lost to Argentina in the semi-finals.

After focusing on the recruitment of younger players in recent seasons, Chelsea have been looking at more experienced names this summer. Earlier on Monday, The Athletic reported that they were exploring a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck, 35, while they previously targeted Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, seeing an £8m offer for the 33-year-old turned down. Chelsea have also expressed interest in the 32-year-old John Stones.

Chelsea have allowed one midfielder to depart this summer, with Andrey Santos joining Manchester United in a deal worth up to £50million ($66.5m).

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Henderson made 22 league starts for Brentford last season, appearing a further 10 times as a substitute. He had played 57 games for Ajax between 2023 and 2025.

The England international came through the academy at Sunderland before joining Liverpool in 2011. Henderson spent 12 seasons at Anfield, becoming Liverpool captain and lifting the Premier League and Champions League while making 492 appearances in all competitions.

He then made a controversial switch to Al Ettifaq in the summer of 2023 — the move to Saudi Arabia attracting criticism given his previous support for the LGBTQ+ community and the fact that homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf nation — which he defended in an interview with The Athletic.

Chelsea are currently in Australia on a pre-season tour, where they will face Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, before playing Juventus in Hong Kong.

New manager Xabi Alonso has already overseen the recruitment of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117m and Marco Palestra from Atalanta.

‘A staggering change in Chelsea’s recruitment’

Analysis by football writer Cerys Jones

It is hard to overstate how much of a swing this is away from Chelsea’s previous recruitment strategy.

After years of fairly unswerving focus on youth and potential, the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge have thrown themselves into this summer’s drive for experience and maturity, for stabilising presences in the team. If experienced heads in the dressing room are the order of the day, Henderson is about as quintessential as they come.

At 36, the midfielder is only eight years younger than Alonso. The Englishman’s experience and leadership were cited by head coach Keith Andrews as among the reasons for bringing him to Brentford, as he was described as “one of the most influential leaders in modern Premier League years” and someone who would “drive standards” at the club. Tuchel, who took Henderson to the World Cup this summer, referred to him in 2025 as a “serial winner”, adding: “What he brings to every team is leadership, character, personality, energy.”

Yes, Henderson has footballing qualities to add on the pitch and has stayed consistently available for Brentford, making 32 appearances in the Premier League this season. But he is surely being brought in primarily for his non-footballing attributes. That marks a staggering change of approach in Chelsea’s recruitment.

Chelsea targeted Xhaka earlier this summer (George Wood/Getty Images)

This signing would be a huge coup in Chelsea’s drive for experience and brings them a veteran who has proven he can still add value to a Premier League side on the pitch, as long as they keep him a safe distance from advertising boards. It does, however, raise equally significant questions for Henderson’s would-be midfield colleagues.

Henderson can certainly be a leader around the training ground and dressing room, but how many opportunities will he have to do it on the pitch? Moises Caicedo and Reece James (if he plays as a midfielder rather than full-back) are surely starters, and Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, and Enzo Fernandez all need to find minutes too if they stay at the club. There is no European football this season to help with that.

Given Henderson’s age, it would be prudent not to have him block pathways for their younger midfield prospects; he can do an important job for Chelsea now, but will not be able to do it long-term. Does that mean Henderson would have to accept a primarily substitute role, and would he be content with that?

The last time Chelsea signed a player Henderson’s age or older was goalkeeper Rob Green, then 38, in 2018, who never made a competitive appearance for them. The other closest comparison is the signing of Thiago Silva, then 35, from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.