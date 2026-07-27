Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Recalled Nationwide, FDA Warns

- A nationwide recall is in effect for levothyroxine sodium tablets distributed by Major Pharmaceuticals.
- Recalled tablets can be identified by the lot numbers and expiration dates listed here.
- If your medication is affected by the recall, consult your pharmacist or doctor on next steps.
If someone in your family takes thyroid medication, you might want to check your medicine cabinet. According to a report from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a nationwide recall has been initiated for levothyroxine sodium tablets. This commonly prescribed drug is used to treat hypothyroidism and goiter, among other conditions, per Mayo Clinic.
The recall is limited to some lots of levothyroxine sodium tablets distributed by Major Pharmaceuticals. The tablets were found to be “subpotent”—meaning they deliver less medication than intended—according to the FDA’s report. The FDA has designated the recall Class II, which indicates that affected tablets may cause temporary, reversible health effects.
Below, how to identify affected tablets and what to do with recalled medication.
How to tell if your medication is affected
Recalled tablets were packaged in 10-count blister packs, which were either sold individually or bundled into cartons containing 10 blister packs. They can be identified by the lot numbers and expiration dates listed here.
25 mcg, 100-tablet carton
- Lot number: N02212
- Expiration date: 07/2026
50mcg, 100-tablet carton
- Lot number: N02200
- Expiration date: 10/2026
75mcg, 100-tablet carton
- Lot number: N02172, N02296, N02288
- Expiration date: 07/2026, 12/2026
88mcg, 100-tablet carton
- Lot number: N02310
- Expiration date: 01/2027
112mcg, 100-tablet carton
- Lot number: N02203
- Expiration date: 09/2026
125mcg, 100-tablet carton
- Lot number: N02266
- Expiration date: 11/2026
150mcg, 100-tablet carton
- Lot number: N02167
- Expiration date: 07/2026
25mcg, 10-tablet blister pack
- Bag lot number: N02212A, N02212B
- Blister lot number: N02212
- Expiration date: 07/2026
50mcg, 10-tablet blister pack
- Bag lot number: N02200A, N02200B
- Blister lot number: N02200
- Expiration date: 10/2026
75mcg, 10-tablet blister pack
- Bag lot number: N02172A, N02172B, N02288A, N02288B
- Blister lot number: N02172, N02288
- Expiration date: 07/2026, 12/2026
125mcg, 10-tablet blister pack
- Bag lot number: N02266A, N02266B
- Blister lot number: N02266
- Expiration date: 11/2026
150mcg, 10-tablet blister pack
- Bag lot number: N02167A
- Blister lot number: 07/2026
- Expiration date: N02167
What to do with recalled tablets
If you discover your medication is affected by the recall, reach out to your doctor or pharmacist for advice on how to proceed.
Do not discontinue your medication unless directed to do so by a healthcare provider, as in some cases, suddenly stopping a drug can cause ill effects.