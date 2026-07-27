Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Recalled Nationwide, FDA Warns

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A nationwide recall is in effect for levothyroxine sodium tablets distributed by Major Pharmaceuticals.

Recalled tablets can be identified by the lot numbers and expiration dates listed here.

If your medication is affected by the recall, consult your pharmacist or doctor on next steps.

If someone in your family takes thyroid medication, you might want to check your medicine cabinet. According to a report from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a nationwide recall has been initiated for levothyroxine sodium tablets. This commonly prescribed drug is used to treat hypothyroidism and goiter, among other conditions, per Mayo Clinic.

The recall is limited to some lots of levothyroxine sodium tablets distributed by Major Pharmaceuticals. The tablets were found to be “subpotent”—meaning they deliver less medication than intended—according to the FDA’s report. The FDA has designated the recall Class II, which indicates that affected tablets may cause temporary, reversible health effects.

Below, how to identify affected tablets and what to do with recalled medication.

How to tell if your medication is affected

Recalled tablets were packaged in 10-count blister packs, which were either sold individually or bundled into cartons containing 10 blister packs. They can be identified by the lot numbers and expiration dates listed here.

25 mcg, 100-tablet carton

Lot number: N02212

Expiration date: 07/2026

50mcg, 100-tablet carton

Lot number: N02200

Expiration date: 10/2026

75mcg, 100-tablet carton

Lot number: N02172, N02296, N02288

Expiration date: 07/2026, 12/2026

88mcg, 100-tablet carton

Lot number: N02310

Expiration date: 01/2027

112mcg, 100-tablet carton

Lot number: N02203

Expiration date: 09/2026

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125mcg, 100-tablet carton

Lot number: N02266

Expiration date: 11/2026

150mcg, 100-tablet carton

Lot number: N02167

Expiration date: 07/2026

25mcg, 10-tablet blister pack

Bag lot number: N02212A, N02212B

Blister lot number: N02212

Expiration date: 07/2026

50mcg, 10-tablet blister pack

Bag lot number: N02200A, N02200B

Blister lot number: N02200

Expiration date: 10/2026

75mcg, 10-tablet blister pack

Bag lot number: N02172A, N02172B, N02288A, N02288B

Blister lot number: N02172, N02288

Expiration date: 07/2026, 12/2026

125mcg, 10-tablet blister pack

Bag lot number: N02266A, N02266B

Blister lot number: N02266

Expiration date: 11/2026

150mcg, 10-tablet blister pack

Bag lot number: N02167A

Blister lot number: 07/2026

Expiration date: N02167

What to do with recalled tablets

If you discover your medication is affected by the recall, reach out to your doctor or pharmacist for advice on how to proceed.

Do not discontinue your medication unless directed to do so by a healthcare provider, as in some cases, suddenly stopping a drug can cause ill effects.