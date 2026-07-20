CHP: Driver accused of deadly San Joaquin County crash

Driver accused of DUI in deadly head-on crash in San Joaquin County, CHP says

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly head-on crash Monday in San Joaquin County where DUI is suspected, the California Highway Patrol said. The Stockton Communications Center became aware of the crash on Highway 12 west of Guard Road and west of Lodi around 5:51 a.m. after receiving an iPhone alert notification, CHP said.The 31-year-old North Highlands man was driving westbound on Highway 12 when he crossed over the solid double yellow lines and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on, CHP said. The impact caused both vehicles to go off the roadway, and the pickup truck became engulfed in flames.The pickup truck driver, a 51-year-old Lodi man, died at the scene, CHP said.Witnesses told investigators that the 31-year-old driver was trying to pass a big rig when he was crossing the double yellow lines, CHP said.The 31-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries, CHP said. While at the hospital, officers learned the 31-year-old was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested him.After receiving treatment, CHP said the 31-year-old, who was not identified, will face DUI and manslaughter charges. The identity of the victim killed was also not released.See news happening? Send us your photos or videos if it’s safe to do so at kcra.com/upload.See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel | Make KCRA a preferred news source in Google

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly head-on crash Monday in San Joaquin County where DUI is suspected, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Stockton Communications Center became aware of the crash on Highway 12 west of Guard Road and west of Lodi around 5:51 a.m. after receiving an iPhone alert notification, CHP said.

The 31-year-old North Highlands man was driving westbound on Highway 12 when he crossed over the solid double yellow lines and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on, CHP said. The impact caused both vehicles to go off the roadway, and the pickup truck became engulfed in flames.

The pickup truck driver, a 51-year-old Lodi man, died at the scene, CHP said.

Witnesses told investigators that the 31-year-old driver was trying to pass a big rig when he was crossing the double yellow lines, CHP said.

The 31-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries, CHP said. While at the hospital, officers learned the 31-year-old was impaired at the time of the crash and arrested him.

After receiving treatment, CHP said the 31-year-old, who was not identified, will face DUI and manslaughter charges. The identity of the victim killed was also not released.

See news happening? Send us your photos or videos if it’s safe to do so at kcra.com/upload .