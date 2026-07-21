Astros-Marlins Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injury Report

Being swept is never ideal. Being swept immediately after the All-Star break is a big bummer. But being swept after the All-Star break against a middling team like the Baltimore Orioles during a stretch of the season when the Houston Astros desperately needed to show the front office that 2026 was a year this team could compete in the postseason was just plain miserable.

To say that Houston needs to pick itself up and find a way to win those ballgames the rest of the way would be an understatement. At 47-54, not all is lost in the mediocre American League.

Just four games separate the team from the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West, meaning that a run toward October is certainly not out of the picture just yet. But any more losing like the team did this past weekend against the Orioles simply can’t be tolerated.

The good news is that there are plenty of opportunities on the horizon to pick up victories. The bad news is that the first of those comes against an opponent that’s been playing like its hair is on fire for the better part of two months.

The Miami Marlins, the darling of the 2026 MLB season thus far, are coming to town searching for vengeance. Not to beat the Astros, per se, but to stop the losing streak that’s put them in a bit of a hole coming out of the All-Star break. Miami has lost six straight games. To the Marlins, the Astros are the perfect squad to play to get out of this funk.

It’s Houston’s job to prove them wrong. Can they?

Here’s a breakdown of this crucial series, including how to watch, the probable starting pitchers and an updated Astros injury report.

Series Schedule

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday, July 20 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Marlins – Marlins.TV

Astros – Space City Home Network; Marlins – Marlins.TV Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Tuesday, July 21 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Marlins – Marlins.TV

Astros – Space City Home Network; Marlins – Marlins.TV Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Wednesday, July 22 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Marlins – Marlins.TV

Astros – Space City Home Network; Marlins – Marlins.TV Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Marlins – WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Probable Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday: Astros – RHP Ronel Blanco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Marlins – RHP Janson Junk (4-5, 4.57 ERA)

Tuesday: Astros – RHP Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.06 ERA) vs. Marlins – RHP Tyler Phillips (2-4, 3.48 ERA)

Wednesday: Astros – RHP Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.03 ERA) vs. Marlins – RHP Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 3.89 ERA)

Astros Injury Report

10-day injured list: OF Brice Matthews (left knee sprain)

15-day injured list: RHP Mike Burrows (right elbow neuritis)

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow)