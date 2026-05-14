Cleveland Cavaliers Star Dennis Schroder Makes Instagram Post

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Detroit Pistons (at home) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

The Cavs won by a score of 112-103 to tie up the series at 2-2.

Dennis Schroder finished the win with seven points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 3/4 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.

Dennis Schroder Makes Instagram Post

After the game, Schroder made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “2:2”

Schroder was traded to the Cavs (via the Sacramento Kings) during the middle of the year.

He finished the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range in 70 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on January 31): “The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, sources tell ESPN. The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks.”

BREAKING: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, sources tell ESPN. The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks.

Cavs Right Now

The Cavs finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-30 record.

They beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round (in seven games).

Following their big win on Monday, the Cavs and Pistons will head back to Detroit for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Whoever wins the series will face off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Schroder’s NBA Career

Schroder was the 17th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

He has also had stints with the Atlanta Hawks, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets over 13 years.

Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog wrote (on May 9): “Dennis Schroder is one of my favorite players in basketball but we usually only get the best version of him when he plays for Germany Super cool to see him showing out like this for the Cavs in a big-time playoff game”

Dennis Schroder is one of my favorite players in basketball but we usually only get the best version of him when he plays for Germany Super cool to see him showing out like this for the Cavs in a big-time playoff game

Schroder has career averages of 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range in 912 games.

The 32-year-old has also appeared in 85 NBA playoff games.