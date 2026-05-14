Opinion: Atlanta Braves honor Bobby Cox, Ted Turner with storybook win

Braves left fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Cubs on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Atlanta has given off a fistful of signs that something special is brewing inside their clubhouse.

Following the deaths last week of two franchise icons, Braves fans gathered Tuesday night at Truist Park to honor the lives of former manager Bobby Cox and former owner Ted Turner at the team’s game against the Chicago Cubs.