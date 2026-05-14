Opinion: Atlanta Braves honor Bobby Cox, Ted Turner with storybook win

Atlanta has given off a fistful of signs that something special is brewing inside their clubhouse.
Braves left fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Cubs on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Following the deaths last week of two franchise icons, Braves fans gathered Tuesday night at Truist Park to honor the lives of former manager Bobby Cox and former owner Ted Turner at the team’s game against the Chicago Cubs.
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Longtime Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner congratulates manager Bobby Cox following their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 12, 2001. The two franchise icons died last week. (Marlene Karas/AJC 2001)
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Braves manager Walt Weiss stands during a tribute to the team’s late iconic owner Ted Turner (left) and legendary manager Bobby Cox on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Braves manager Walt Weiss stands during a tribute to the late CNN founder Ted Turner (left) and legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox (right) before the Braves vs. Cubs game at Truist Park in Atlanta on May 12, 2026. It’s the first Braves home game since their passing. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
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