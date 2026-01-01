Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds game discussion: Hunter Greene vs Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies are 7-7 in the month of July, have 40 wins through their first 100 games, and are just three wins away from matching last season’s total number. The team is hoping the first of those three will come in today’s rubber match against the Cincinnati Reds, along with a series win to kick off the second half following the All-Star break.

Right-handed Ryan Feltner will be the starting pitcher for the Rockies. Feltner carries a 4.55 ERA into this afternoon’s game through 13 starts and has interestingly enough performed better at the not-so-pitcher-friendly Coors Field. In eight starts at home he carries a 4.14 ERA compared to his 5.32 ERA on the road.

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His last time out, Feltner pitched 4.1 innings against the San Francisco Giants. He struggled with his command and gave up four earned runs on six hits–two of which were home runs–and four walks while tallying three strikeouts. However, before that he had worked a string of three consecutive quality starts.

Right-handed fireballer Hunter Green will toe the rubber for the Redlegs. The 2017 first round pick missed the bulk of the first half of the season recovering and rehabbing from elbow surgery to remove bone spurs and other loose bodies.

Greene got demolished in his first start of the season on July 4th against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up eight earned runs on seven hits and four walks. He did strike out seven batters over the 3.1 innings of work, and in his following start he looked much more like the Reds’ staff ace. His last time out against the Chicago Cubs he worked seven scoreless innings with just three hits and one walk given up with a whopping 12 strikeouts.

The Rockies will be a big test for Greene and his elbow. Historically he’s not done well against the Rockies with a 6.20 ERA against them in four career starts. In three of those starts at Coors Field he has posted an 8.16 ERA with six home runs given up. Greene’s bread and butter pitch is his high velocity four-seam fastball that averages 99 MPH and can easily top 100 MPH. He also throws a sinker, a slider, and the occasional splitter.

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First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM and KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

Lineups:

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