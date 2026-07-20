Tickets on sale for Marcello Hernandez shows at Hard Rock

Marcello Hernandez Mike Coppola/Getty Images

He’ll be home for Thanksgiving.

Miami native Marcello Hernandez is coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to kick off the holiday season.

Not only the comedian’s helicopter mom Isabel Cancela — who’s a big part of his act — will be happy about this. Locals will appreciate that there will be two back to back standup shows, one in English, the other in Spanish.

If you caught Hernandez’s Netflix special “American Boy” (shot at the Olympia Theater downtown), you already know that growing up in the wild and crazy 305 is a major talking point. He joked about everything from using a fake ID at age 16 to using VapoRub, aka the “Latino Windex,” as a miracle cure.

We’re glad the “Saturday Night Live” fan favorite found some time in his busy schedule to fit us in. The 28-year-old comic, who hosted the ESPY awards Sunday and stars in upcoming bachelor party romp “72 Hours,” is busier than ever.

In a promo during the FIFA World Cup with Airbnb, Hernandez “worked” a shift, serving up cafecitos and croquetas to soccer fans at Mary’s Coin Laundry’s iconic ventanita, near Coconut Grove. During the trip, he was also spotted watching the Portugal vs. Colombia game at Hard Rock Stadium with Matt Damon and John Leguizamo.

BTW: Hernandez is not just your average, fair-weather football fan. He was a power midfielder on Belen Jesuit’s soccer team, The Wolverines, and was recruited to play Division III soccer at Ohio’s John Carroll University, Don Shula’s alma mater.

Comedy was always calling, though; three games into his sophomore year, Hernandez left school to be funny full time.

“I had to tell my team with tears in my eyes that I’m quitting,” Hernández recalled to USA Today in a recent interview. “That drove me to work hard because I was like, ‘If I’m going to quit something that I’m kind of good at, I should get really good at this new thing.’”

Info: Tickets to Hernandez’s Spanish-language show on Friday, Nov. 27, or the English-language show on Saturday, Nov. 28 are on sale now, starting at $70.15 at www.myHRL.com. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531.