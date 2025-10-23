Comet 3I/ATLAS could soon shower NASA’s Jupiter probe in charged particles: Will it reveal more about the interstellar invader?

By / October 23, 2025

The Europa Clipper spacecraft may soon be pummeled by charged particles — particles ripped away from the ion tail streaming from the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS.

That’s the new prediction from two European researchers whose computer code allows them to identify when spacecraft can align with a comet‘s tail and the sun. Completely harmless to the spacecraft, the event provides a rare and fortuitous alignment — and a unique opportunity to directly sample material from a comet from beyond our region of the cosmos.

