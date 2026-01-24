Community Has An Abed-Focused Spin-Off Series Most Fans Haven’t Seen

Hulu

“Community” is a beloved modern TV comedy and its fandom is still faithfully revisiting the series. Some fans might not know that “Community” actually has a spinoff series they may have missed between all those rewatch sessions online. If that sounds cool, there’s even more intrigue for you as the “Community” spin-off stars Danny Pudi’s Abed in the lead role. How could a project like “Abed’s Master Key” slip under the radar for so many fans? Like many surprises of the streaming era, it’s a longer story than you might expect.

For those who haven’t taken the plunge yet, “Community” is a sitcom that originally debuted on NBC. Over the course of six seasons, and with a hopeful “Community” movie on the horizon, viewers follow the zany adventures of a study group at Greendale Community College. It might sound like a typical premise, but the sitcom packed more than 100 episodes with clever writing and pop-culture homages, including nods to “Pulp Fiction” and “Law & Order.”

Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, and Danny Pudi make up the main cast of students at Greendale. While all of them have moments to shine, Pudi’s Abed Nadir is a fan favorite and the central focus of “Abed’s Master Key.” The spinoff came to life around a hiatus during Season 3 of “Community” with one of Dan Harmon’s side projects stepping in to fill the gap.