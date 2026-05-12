Ausar Thompson is making the most unexpected leap right before our very eyes

In the last two games, the Pistons have seen an unexpected new development from Ausar Thompson as he’s taken – and made – some outside jump shots. Many of them have been forced out of desperation late in the shot clock, but Thompson’s jumpers have looked surprisingly good and found the net at a decent rate. As Detroit looks for other scoring options to replace Jalen Duren’s decreased production in the playoffs, Thompson’s growth in this shocking area could be vital to team success.

No one expected Ausar’s jump shot to be a major factor

It all started in Game 2, when the ball came to Ausar in the final minute of the game after a blocked Daniss Jenkins shot. There were only 3 seconds left on the shot clock, so Ausar had to fire it up as soon as possible. He took a step back to the three-point line, made a sidestep move to avoid an oncoming defender and calmly swished home the three on a beautiful shot.

Unfortunately, that shot was deemed to late to beat the buzzer, but it seemed to awaken a newfound confidence in Thompson. In Game 3, he ended up with 3 total outside jumpers, including two missed corner threes and one made shot with his foot on the line. Despite foul trouble throughout the series, Thompson is making an offensive impact in Round 2 by finding creative ways to overcome his usual woes.

He’s done a good job of screening and cutting to take advantage of defenders sagging off him so far, but having a reliable jump shot would be even better. Ausar hitting corner threes has been a pipe dream for the Pistons since he was drafted, but it finally seems close to fruition. Even if it doesn’t happen immediately, that development could be huge for later playoff rounds or the team’s trajectory in coming years.

The offense looks completely different with Ausar’s jumper

As we’ve seen plenty of times this season, the threat of a 3-point shooter can often be more valuable – especially on a rim-attacking team like the Pistons – than the actual shots themselves. Duncan Robinson uses this idea to his advantage by drawing attention outside the arc and creating plays for his teammates on the interior. Ausar obviously has a long ways to go before he can have a remotely close offensive impact.

But if he can start to steadily attempt 2-3 threes per game and hit them at a respectable percentage, defenses will eventually be forced to respect his outside shot. That could take a defender away from the paint and open up lanes properly for his teammates. If Ausar can continue to progress his jumper, the Pistons might be able ot solve all their biggest problems.