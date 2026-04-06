Companies are buying their buildings instead of renting them as office values bottom out around Los Angeles

As the office market bottoms out after a long fall, renters are swooping in to buy their own buildings.

Occupant businesses are seizing the opportunity to become owners, especially in downtown Los Angeles, where glittering high-rises have plummeted in value since occupancy dropped during the pandemic. It has never fully recovered, but investors believe the market has at least stabilized.

Among the latest to snag a skyscraper is fund manager Capital Group, which has agreed to pay about $210 million for the 55-story Bank of America Plaza atop Bunker Hill, where it has offices. Others choosing to buy over rent include Riot Games and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

“We knew the best landlord we could possibly have would be ourselves,” Capital Group Chief Executive Mike Gitlin said.

There are some good reasons tenants want to become landlords right now, Newmark property broker Kevin Shannon said, starting with timing.

“Everyone knows we’re near the bottom of this cycle, and it’s always good to buy near the bottom,” he said.

Downtown has suffered from an oversupply of office space since a building spree in the 1980s and early 1990s. The lack of rent-paying tenants that has driven down office values has become more acute since the pandemic. Nearly 40% of the office space in the financial district was available at the end of last year, according to CBRE. Overall vacancy downtown has climbed from 14% in 2019 to 34%.

Investors are finding deals to be had that include trophy properties such as San Francisco’s Transamerica Pyramid, a 48-story tower that has served as a symbol of the city since its completion in the 1970s. A European investment firm, Yoda PLC, recently paid around $690 million for the building, reflecting a deep loss for the previous owner, who had invested about $1 billion to buy and improve the famous skyscraper, according to CoStar.

A sign of the bottom of falling values is that office leasing levels seem to have stabilized, Shannon said.

“We’re far enough past COVID that office users are comfortable” and know how much space they’ll need going forward, he said.

Recent changes in federal tax laws regarding property depreciation benefits have added incentive, he said, and with office leasing improving around the country, lenders are looking more favorably on backing office purchases.

By owning their own buildings, white-shoe firms can maintain their properties in their own image.

Capital Group is already an anchor tenant in Bank of America Plaza, and it will consolidate other offices there after the sale closes.

Renters are taking advantage of the depressed office market and buying their own building, including Bank of America Plaza at 333 S. Hope St. which was just purchased by investment firm Capital Group. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“The best way to ensure a great environment in downtown L.A. is to create what we’re calling a vertical campus,” Gitlin said. “It was just this unique opportunity where the price was much lower than it had been historically, and it was for sale.”

Capital Group declined to confirm the reported $210-million sale price, but the building was last appraised in late 2024 at $212.5 million, down from $605 million 10 years earlier, according to Bloomberg.

Shannon said Capital Group paid about $150 per square foot for a property that would cost as much as $800 a foot to build at current costs. It will end up occupying the majority of the 1.4-million-square-foot building with 2,100 employees.

Owner-users have surged as key players in L.A.’s office market, now accounting for nearly half of all deals, real estate data provider CoStar said, while institutional investors’ share of purchases has fallen from 45% to 26%.

Office users from the public sector are among the buyers. The city of Los Angeles plans to buy a 35-story tower downtown for use by the Department of Water and Power.

The depressed office market in downtown Los Angeles has some renters looking to buy their own buildings. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust said this week that it would sell its high-rise at 865 S. Figueroa St. for $92.5 million pending approval from Los Angeles officials. It has an assessed value of $248 million.

The DWP confirmed in a statement that its negotiators will bring a proposal to the Board of Water and Power Commissioners next month to buy the Figueroa Street property. The polished red granite-clad building north of L.A. Live has been a prestigious corporate address since its completion in 1990.

“If approved, this acquisition would provide needed office space to support the expansion of LADWP’s workforce, consolidate operations and maintain the reliable delivery of water and power to the city of Los Angeles,” spokeswoman Renee A. Vazquez said.

Another major public buyer of a downtown office building was Los Angeles County, which in 2024 bought Gas Co. Tower for $200 million, a steep drop from its $632-million valuation in 2020. County officials said at the time that the foreclosure sale was too good a deal to pass up.

The county is gradually moving workers into the 55-story skyscraper at the base of Bunker Hill that was widely considered one of the city’s most desirable office buildings when it was completed in 1991.

A major renter takeover on the Westside happened in December, when video game giant Riot Games bought its five-building headquarters campus in the Sawtelle neighborhood for $150 million, one of the priciest Los Angeles office sales of the year.

The campus is home to a movie-studio-like environment that includes theaters and one of the largest commercial kitchens on the Westside, serving a wide range of fare that changes daily and is provided free to the company’s employees. Among the company’s well-known products is “League of Legends,” a multiplayer online battle arena video game played daily by millions of people around the world.

The colorful campus “unlocks the creative heart and spirit of Riot,” Chief Executive Dylan Jadeja said. “When the opportunity came up to own the property, we knew it made sense to invest for the long term. This allows us to continue cultivating an environment that reflects our mission and enables Rioters to do their life’s best work.”

The Sawtelle complex has been Riot Games’ global headquarters since 2015.

“It’s become far more than just an office for us,” Jadeja said. “This is where Rioters have pushed the boundaries of game development in service of delivering incredible games and experiences to players around the world.”