Netflix Stock Is Down 42% From Its High With Earnings Due July 16. Is It a Buy Before the Report?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reports second-quarter results on July 16, and it does so from an unusual spot: the business keeps growing, yet the stock has been sliding for a year. Shares trade around $76 as of this writing, down about 42% from the high of $130.23 they set last summer — even as revenue, profits, and the company’s nascent advertising arm all keep climbing. With the report just over a week away, is this a good time to buy the stock?

Let me walk through what the quarter needs to show, and whether the discounted price is worth the risk of another slide.

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A business that keeps growing

Netflix’s problem, if you can call it that, isn’t the business. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 16% year over year to $12.25 billion, helped by membership growth, a price increase, and a fast-growing advertising business. Its operating margin, meanwhile, widened to 32.3% from 31.7% in the same quarter a year ago. The company has stopped disclosing subscriber counts every quarter, but it topped 325 million paid memberships and is now entertaining an audience approaching 1 billion people.

The streaming service’s advertising arm is the piece to watch. Netflix expects ad revenue to roughly double this year to around $3 billion, it now works with more than 4,000 advertisers, up about 70% from a year ago, and the ad-supported plan has become the most popular choice for new sign-ups in the countries where it is offered. For a company that long leaned almost entirely on subscription fees, that second engine matters, because it lets Netflix lift revenue per member without relying solely on price increases. For all of 2026, management is guiding for revenue between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion — a 12% to 14% increase — with an operating margin near 31.5%.

So why is the stock down 42%?

If results are this solid, why has the stock lost 42%? Two reasons. First, Netflix came into 2025 with expectations set impossibly high, and once its guidance stopped clearing an ever-rising bar, that premium began to unwind. Second, the company spent months tangled in a takeover fight. Netflix had agreed to acquire the Warner Bros. studios and HBO Max from Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal with an equity value around $72 billion, which drew a rival bid and a stretch of uncertainty — before Netflix ultimately walked away and turned to share buybacks instead.