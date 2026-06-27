Congo Ebola Crisis: Contact Tracing Is Dangerously Behind, Officials Warn

Africa’s top health agency offered a grim outlook on the Ebola crisis raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, warning that contact tracing was dangerously behind where it needed to be to end the spread.

“If we don’t stop this outbreak now,” Dr. Jean Kaseya, the director general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Thursday, “for sure it will be the largest Ebola outbreak ever.”

The first step to breaking the chain of transmission in an outbreak is to identify anyone who has been in contact with an infected Ebola patient. This enables health workers to monitor people, test them if they develop symptoms and isolate those who test positive before they can spread the virus.

Dr. Kaseya said at a briefing on Thursday that health workers needed to track and trace 80 percent of a confirmed Ebola patient’s contacts to end the outbreak. The current figure stands at just 30 percent.