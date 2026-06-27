Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the rival Chicago Cubs this weekend, with three big games in store at American Family Field. The Brewers have found their groove over the last month-plus. After getting out to a somewhat slow, injury-riddled start, they’ve gone 33-15 since the beginning of May to expand their NL Central lead. At 49-29, they’re a season-high 20 games over .500, and they sit seven games ahead of the Cardinals and Cubs in the division entering Thursday’s play.

The Cubs, at 44-37, have had a rollercoaster season, including a pair of 10-game winning streaks and a 10-game losing streak. They’ve looked a bit better over the last couple of weeks, going 9-3 against the Giants, Rockies, Blue Jays, and Mets, including a four-game sweep of the Mets in New York leading into this series.

The Brewers are currently without pitchers Jared Koenig (expected to be activated ahead of Friday’s series opener), Carlos Rodriguez (late July), Logan Henderson (early July), Coleman Crow (early July), DL Hall (late July), Rob Zastryzny (late June/early July), Brian Fitzpatrick (TBD — meeting with Dr. Keith Meister to determine whether Tommy John surgery is needed on June 30), Quinn Priester (out for season), and Angel Zerpa (out for season). Outfielder Brandon Lockridge is the only position player on the IL, and after suffering a setback that will require arthroscopic knee surgery, he’s slated to be out until late July.

Chicago’s pitching staff is completely depleted, as they’re without Ben Brown (neck strain), Edward Cabrera (TBD), Justin Steele (late 2026), Jaxon Wiggins (TBD), Daniel Palencia (TBD), Jameson Taillon (second half), Riley Martin (July), Hunter Harvey (TBD), Porter Hodge (out for season), Cade Horton (out for season), and Shelby Miller (out for season). First baseman Tyler Austin has also been on the IL all season with a knee injury.

Milwaukee’s offense is led by Jake Bauers, who has 14 homers and 48 RBIs on the year, with Brice Turang at 11 homers and Jackson Chourio at 10. William Contreras, Gary Sánchez, Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn, and Garrett Mitchell have also played key roles offensively, with Cooper Pratt, Sal Frelick, David Hamilton, and Joey Ortiz rounding out the position player group. Pratt, whom the Brewers signed to an eight-year extension before he even set foot in the majors, has looked solid in his first week-plus with Milwaukee, as he’s picked up seven hits in nine games and stolen four bases while providing above-average defense. After all, it couldn’t get much worse than the recently released Luis Rengifo (.205/.280/.254 with no homers and below-average defense over 57 games). The Brewers are hitting .254/.338/.391 (.729 OPS ranks 11th), with 70 homers (28th), 407 runs (third), and 77 steals (fifth).

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs’ offense with 17 homers, as he’s hitting .287/.367/.521 with 18 steals. Ian Happ has 16 homers, while Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki are also in double digits. Michael Busch is having a bit of a disappointing season, but he still has a solid .370 on-base percentage thanks to a team-high 54 walks, adding nine homers. Alex Bregman is having the worst offensive season of his career after signing a massive five-year deal in the offseason. Carson Kelly, Nico Hoerner, and Matt Shaw round out the regulars, with Miguel Amaya, Michael Conforto, Justin Dean, and Pedro Ramírez serving as depth. The Cubs are hitting .244/.338/.406 (.744 OPS ranks fifth), with 95 homers (14th), 395 runs (tied for sixth), and 57 steals (15th).

Milwaukee’s bullpen has found its identity over the past few months, after some early-season struggles from players like Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe put things into question — they’ve both looked much better as of late. The bullpen is anchored by Megill, Uribe, Aaron Ashby, and Chad Patrick, with Grant Anderson, Craig Yoho, and Joel Kuhnel rounding things out. As a staff, the Brewers have a 3.38 team ERA (second), including a 3.23 starter ERA (first) and a 3.56 bullpen ERA (eighth). They’ve struck out 769 batters (first) over 698 2/3 innings.

After all of the recent bullpen injuries, Chicago’s current bullpen consists of Phil Maton, Caleb Thielbar, Jacob Webb, and Hoby Milner in the high-leverage roles. Trent Thornton, Vince Velasquez, Ryan Rolison, and Ethan Roberts serve as the backend of the ‘pen. As a staff, the Cubs have a 4.30 team ERA (18th), including a 4.64 starter ERA (25th) and a 3.82 bullpen ERA (12th). They’ve struck out 629 batters (23rd) over 710 1/3 innings.

Friday, June 26 @ 6:45 p.m.: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (8-3, 1.45 ERA, 1.66 FIP) vs. RHP Colin Rea (5-5, 4.99 ERA, 4.83 FIP)

Misiorowski, who has been a star all season for Milwaukee, is 8-3 with a 1.45 ERA, 1.66 FIP, and 138 strikeouts over 93 innings this season. He currently leads the league in ERA, FIP, WHIP, and strikeouts, though he’s coming off his worst outing in nearly two months. Over six innings against Atlanta last Friday, he allowed a whopping two runs on five hits and a walk, striking out seven in a 3-2 loss, his first loss since mid-April. Misiorowski is 1-1 in three career starts against Chicago, with a 3.21 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 14 innings. His last appearance, which came back in May of this season, he went six shutout innings, striking out eight to earn the win.

Rea, 36 next week, is in his eighth MLB season and third with Chicago (second during this stint — he previously pitched for them in 2020). The former Brewer hasn’t had a ton of success this season, with a 4.99 ERA and 4.83 FIP over 79 1/3 innings through 16 appearances (12 starts). He isn’t a huge strikeout guy, with just 59 this year and three or fewer in each of his last four starts. He took a no-decision last time out, though it was no fault of his own as he went 5 1/3 innings with no runs allowed on three hits and no walks, striking out three against the Blue Jays. Rea has made three starts against the Brewers, all while with the Cubs, with a 1-1 record, a 6.23 ERA, and five strikeouts over 13 innings.

Saturday, June 27 @ 6:10 p.m.: LHP Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.50 ERA, 3.05 FIP) vs. TBD

Harrison, who would likely be considered the ace of most other teams, has also turned in a great season thus far, with a 2.50 ERA, 3.05 FIP, and 87 strikeouts across 72 innings. Like Miz, he’s coming off a disappointing outing, though it was still a quality start — he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven in a no-decision, as the Brewers would ultimately lose on a walk-off homer by Ozzie Albies in the ninth. Over eight career innings against Chicago, Harrison has allowed no runs on just two hits and a walk, striking out 13. That includes seven shutout frames back in May, when he struck out 11 in a win.

The Cubs haven’t announced a starter for the final two games of the series, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise after recent injuries to rotational arms, including Brown, Cabrera, and Taillon. Potential options for these last two games are few, with Shota Imanaga, Javier Assad, and Matthew Boyd all having pitched either Wednesday or Thursday (the team had a doubleheader on Wednesday).

Sunday, June 28 @ 1:10 p.m.: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.00 ERA, 3.27 FIP) vs. TBD

Woodruff, who missed nearly two months before returning earlier this week, remains one of Milwaukee’s best pitchers when healthy, and a key veteran presence even when he isn’t. In seven starts this season, he has a 3.00 ERA, 3.27 FIP, and 35 strikeouts over 36 innings. He went six shutout frames against the Reds in his return on Monday, allowing just one hit and striking out 10. A familiar opponent for the Cubs, he’s made 19 appearances (17 starts) against Chicago, with a 2-3 record, 3.28 ERA, and 112 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings. Due to injuries, however, he’s only made one appearance against them since the beginning of 2024 — he went 4 1/3 innings last August, allowing three runs and striking out six in a loss.

Friday, June 26: Exclusively on Apple TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)

Saturday, June 27: Brewers TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)

Sunday, June 28: Brewers TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)