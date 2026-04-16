Lego’s Big New ‘Star Wars’ Set Comes Just in Time for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ to Replace It

We’re just a few weeks away from Star Wars Day, which means for Lego fans, we’re just a few weeks away from the annual UCS Lego Star Wars set releasing to mark the celebration. Given that we’re not that much farther out from the first Star Wars movie since 2019, it’s no surprise that this year’s special set is all about The Mandalorian. What is a surprise, though, is that it’s a vehicle that we’re about to see replaced in said movie.

This morning Lego lifted the lid on its latest addition to the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series line: a 1,809-piece replica of the stripped-back N-1 Starfighter piloted by Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian season three.

The model clocks in at around 17.5 inches long and sits over 7.5 inches high from its display stand, which, of course, holds space for two included minifigures of Din Djarin and Grogu, alongside a tile displaying technical information about the starfighter. There are a lot of cool details on the ship itself, from lacquered chrome pieces to replicate the shiny metal of the original Naboo Starfighter’s colors, to exposed mechanical parts along the hull and in the two engines, and right down to the twin cockpit pods for Din and Grogu to take flight in (although it’s quite a bit bigger than minifigure scale!). The display stand also allows the ship to be posed in two different directions: one with its side profile on display and another angled straight-on.

It’s a fantastic model and definitely has us dying for Lego to do it over as a classic, yellow-hued Naboo fighter at some point, but it’s hard to deny it’s a little unfortunately timed, considering that we know that just a few short weeks after this set hits shelves, The Mandalorian and Grogu will officially replace it as Din’s primary ride just to give him a new Razor Crest (which, ironically, now has a quite Naboo-esque yellow set of accent markings!). At least the Lego model could never be replaced in our hearts.

As well as the N-1 Starfighter, Lego will also have a few special promotions running alongside its release for Star Wars Day. Anyone purchasing the new UCS set between May 1 and May 6 (while stocks last) will also get a collectible metallic ornament depicting Din and Grogu in the cockpit of the starfighter. Meanwhile, anyone who purchases more than $160 worth of Lego Star Wars products—whether it’s the new set, last month’s Mandalorian and Grogu releases, or anything else Star Wars Lego has for sale—in that same period will also get this year’s special Star Wars Day “gift with purchase” build: a 278-piece displayable replica of the hilt of the legendary Darksaber.

The UCS Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter will be available in early access to Lego Insiders from May 1 (with a general release on Star Wars Day itself, May 4) and will cost $250.