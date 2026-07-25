Country music’s biggest star Morgan Wallen releases ‘Been By Now’ as his latest hit song

Morgan Wallen released his latest single for fans on Friday.

The country music sensation is the unquestioned king of the genre at the moment, and he appears to show no signs of giving up the throne.

Whether the awards shows want to give him the recognition he’s earned or not, his success speaks for itself.

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He dominates the charts and his concerts sell out wherever he goes. Now, he has new music for fans to enjoy.

Morgan Wallen releases new song “Been By Now.”

The country music superstar released “Been By Now” early Friday morning for his millions of fans across the globe.

The song tells the story of a failing relationship that is on the brink of all-out collapse, and as expected, it immediately started going viral.

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Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans definitely enjoyed the song and showed support for Wallen in the comments.

One fan wrote, “I was so ready for this🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤ I love his music.”

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A second listener added, “Man has never put out a bad song! Not one! Let that sink in! The greatest country artist of all time!”

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Greatest of all-time might be a bit much at this point, but there’s no question the fans love him and his music.

What do you think of Wallen’s latest track? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.