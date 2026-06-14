Curaçao Is the Smallest Country Ever to Reach the World Cup

In the nearly 100-year history of the World Cup soccer tournament, 80 countries have competed (plus a few that no longer exist). Four new ones will join the ranks this summer, including Curaçao.

The tiny Caribbean island, which sits 40 miles off the coast of Venezuela and is better known for producing top baseball players, is home to 158,000 people. When it takes the field Sunday for the first time in World Cup history, it will supplant Iceland, which had 350,000 residents when it played in 2018, as the smallest nation ever to do so.

“It’s hope to other countries that it’s possible, no matter the size,” said Brenton Balentien, 35, a bartender and lifelong Curaçao soccer fan.

The journey has taken decades. But a shift in the national soccer federation’s approach — moving away from local amateur players toward professionals of Curaçaoan descent — has finally propelled the country into the 48-team tournament.