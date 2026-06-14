Facts about Catholic converts in the US

A parishioner prays during the Ash Wednesday service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver on Feb. 18, 2026. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance will soon publish a memoir documenting the religious journey that led to his conversion to Catholicism. Ahead of its release, here are key facts about converts to and from Catholicism in the United States, drawn primarily from Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis explores key facts about converts to Catholicism in the United States. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and leaders. Studying religion in the United States is a key part of the Center’s long-standing research, and Catholicism is a major Christian tradition we study. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our religion research. How did we do this? This analysis draws on three Pew Research Center surveys: The U.S. Religious Landscape Survey (RLS) was conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024, among 36,908 U.S. adults. Here are the questions used in the 2023-24 RLS survey, the topline and the survey methodology. The February 2025 survey was conducted Feb. 3-9, 2025, among 9,544 U.S. adults. Here are the questions used in the February 2025 survey, the topline and the survey methodology. The May 2025 survey was conducted May 5-11, 2025, among 8,937 U.S. adults. Here are the questions used in the May 2025 survey, the topline and the survey methodology. The RLS was made possible by The Pew Charitable Trusts, which received support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., Templeton Religion Trust, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

Converts to Catholicism account for 1.5% of all U.S. adults. These are adults who say their current religion is Catholicism but that their childhood religion was something different. As of 2024, there were about 267 million adults in the U.S., which works out to roughly 4 million Catholic converts.

While Catholic converts account for a relatively small share of the country’s adult population, the number of converts to Catholicism is on par with or larger than the number of Americans who identify with some sizable Protestant groups, including Presbyterians, Episcopalians and Reformed Christians.

Converts make up 8% of U.S. Catholics. The remaining 92% of U.S. Catholics are “cradle Catholics,” meaning they were raised in the faith and still identify with it today.

Catholicism in the U.S. loses more people than it gains from religious switching. For every adult who becomes a Catholic after having been raised something different, more than eight of those who were raised Catholic no longer identify that way. This same pattern appears in many of the other countries Pew Research Center has surveyed.

Catholicism in U.S. loses more people than it gains from ‘religious switching’ Ratio of U.S. adults who have left to those who have joined each religious group Note: Based on self-reported childhood religion and present religion among U.S. adults. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Share on X





Share on Facebook

Catholicism in U.S. loses more people than it gains from ‘religious switching’ Ratio of U.S. adults who have left to those who have joined each religious group Group Left Joined Christian 6.0 1.0 Protestant 1.8 1.0 Catholic 8.4 1.0 Religiously unaffiliated 1.0 5.9 Note: Based on self-reported childhood religion and present religion among U.S. adults. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share Ratio of U.S. adults who have left to those who have joined each religious group“,”note”:”Note: Based on self-reported childhood religion and present religion among U.S. adults.”,”source”:”Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.”,”tag”:”PEW RESEARCH CENTER”,”tableData”:{“header”:[“Group”,”Left”,”Joined”],”rows”:[[“Christian”,”6.0″,”1.0″],[” Protestant”,”1.8″,”1.0″],[” Catholic”,”8.4″,”1.0″],[“Religiously unaffiliated”,”1.0″,”5.9″]],”footer”:[]}}” data-wp-init–detect-web-share-support=”callbacks.detectWebShareSupport” data-wp-init–sync-table-height=”callbacks.syncTableHeight” data-png-url=” data-has-csv=”true” data-post-url=” data-chart-url=” data-chart-title=”Catholicism in U.S. loses more people than it gains from ‘religious switching’”>

How we measure religious switching Recent media stories have reported a revival in U.S. Catholicism, and some dioceses say they have seen increased numbers of converts this year. Our data measures religious switching nationally and among Catholics over the course of their lifetimes. We do not ask people whether they have entered or left Catholicism (or any other religion) in the past year. Rather, we ask people about their current religion, then separately ask them about the religion in which they were raised. We compare responses to these two questions to determine how many people still identify with the religious group in which they were raised and how many have switched affiliations between childhood and today. In prior work, we’ve found that most religious switchers made this change during childhood or young adulthood. Most religious switchers say they did so before age 30, including converts both to and from Catholicism.

About two-thirds of Catholic converts come from a different Christian tradition. Around six-in-ten (59%) say they were raised Protestant, while an additional 9% were raised in another Christian tradition, such as Orthodox Christianity or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Around one-in-five converts to Catholicism (22%) did not have a religious affiliation as a child.

Most converts to Catholicism were raised in another Christian tradition % of U.S. Catholic converts who say they were raised … Note: “Catholic converts” are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Share on X





Share on Facebook

Most converts to Catholicism were raised in another Christian tradition % of U.S. Catholic converts who say they were raised … Religion Percent Christian (Protestant) 59 Christian (other) 9 Other religion (not Christian) 4 No religion 22 No answer 6 Note: “Catholic converts” are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The most common reason Catholic converts cite for joining the church is a Catholic spouse or a desire to get married in the church. Nearly half of converts to Catholicism mentioned this in response to an open-ended question that asked, “Just in your own words, what is the main reason you became a Catholic?”

Converts to Catholicism attend Mass and receive Communion at higher rates than lifelong Catholics, but they don’t pray or go to confession more often. Some 38% of converts say they go to Mass at least weekly – significantly higher than the 28% of “cradle Catholics” who say the same. And 58% of converts say they receive Communion every time they go to Mass, compared with a much smaller share of Catholics who were raised in the faith (34%).

There are no statistically significant differences in how often converts and lifelong Catholics say they pray or go to confession.

Catholic converts more likely than lifelong adherents to attend Mass, receive Communion regularly % of U.S. Catholics who … * Estimates for receiving Communion and going to confession among converts are based on interviews with 148 converts to Catholicism, with an effective sample size of 94 and a 95% confidence level margin of error plus or minus 10.1 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50. “Catholic converts” are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic. “Cradle Catholics” are people who were raised Catholic and currently identify as Catholic. Source: Data on religious attendance and prayer is from the Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024; data on receiving Communion and going to confession is from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 3-9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Share on X





Share on Facebook

Catholic converts more likely than lifelong adherents to attend Mass, receive Communion regularly % of U.S. Catholics who … Group Attend Mass at least weekly Receive Communion every time they go to Mass Pray daily Go to confession at least once a year All U.S. Catholics 29 36 51 23 Catholic Converts* 38 58 56 29 Cradle Catholics 28 34 51 23 * Estimates for receiving Communion and going to confession among converts are based on interviews with 148 converts to Catholicism, with an effective sample size of 94 and a 95% confidence level margin of error plus or minus 10.1 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50. “Catholic converts” are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic. “Cradle Catholics” are people who were raised Catholic and currently identify as Catholic. Source: Data on religious attendance and prayer is from the Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024; data on receiving Communion and going to confession is from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 3-9, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share % of U.S. Catholics who u2026“,”note”:”* Estimates for receiving Communion and going to confession among converts are based on interviews with 148 converts to Catholicism, with an effective sample size of 94 and a 95% confidence level margin of error plus or minus 10.1 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50. u201cCatholic convertsu201d are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic. u201cCradle Catholicsu201d are people who were raised Catholic and currently identify as Catholic.”,”source”:”Source: Data on religious attendance and prayer is from the Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024; data on receiving Communion and going to confession is from a survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 3-9, 2025.”,”tag”:”PEW RESEARCH CENTER”,”tableData”:{“header”:[“Group”,”Attend Mass at least weekly”,”Receive Communion every time they go to Mass”,”Pray daily”,”Go to confession at least once a year”],”rows”:[[“All U.S. Catholics”,”29″,”36″,”51″,”23″],[“Catholic Converts*”,”38″,”58″,”56″,”29″],[“Cradle Catholics”,”28″,”34″,”51″,”23″]],”footer”:[]}}” data-wp-init–detect-web-share-support=”callbacks.detectWebShareSupport” data-wp-init–sync-table-height=”callbacks.syncTableHeight” data-png-url=” data-has-csv=”true” data-post-url=” data-chart-url=” data-chart-title=”Catholic converts more likely than lifelong adherents to attend Mass, receive Communion regularly”>

Catholic converts are more likely than those raised in the faith to be Republican. Among Catholic registered voters, 60% of converts identified as Republican or leaned toward the Republican Party as of our 2023-24 study. A smaller share of lifelong Catholics (52%) said the same.

Catholic converts are more likely than those raised in the faith to identify as or lean Republican % of U.S. Catholic registered voters who are … Note: “Catholic converts” are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic.“Cradle Catholics” are people who were raised Catholic and currently identify as Catholic. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Share on X





Share on Facebook

Catholic converts are more likely than those raised in the faith to identify as or lean Republican % of U.S. Catholic registered voters who are … Group Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem All Catholics 53 43 Catholic Converts 60 35 Cradle Catholics 52 43 Note: “Catholic converts” are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic.“Cradle Catholics” are people who were raised Catholic and currently identify as Catholic. Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share % of U.S. Catholic registered voters who are u2026“,”note”:”Note: u201cCatholic convertsu201d are people who say they are Catholic when asked about their present religion, but who say they were not raised Catholic.u201cCradle Catholicsu201d are people who were raised Catholic and currently identify as Catholic.”,”source”:”Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.”,”tag”:”PEW RESEARCH CENTER”,”tableData”:{“header”:[“Group”,”Rep/Lean Rep”,”Dem/Lean Dem”],”rows”:[[“All Catholics”,”53″,”43″],[“Catholic Converts”,”60″,”35″],[“Cradle Catholics”,”52″,”43″]],”footer”:[]}}” data-wp-init–detect-web-share-support=”callbacks.detectWebShareSupport” data-wp-init–sync-table-height=”callbacks.syncTableHeight” data-png-url=” data-has-csv=”true” data-post-url=” data-chart-url=” data-chart-title=”Catholic converts are more likely than those raised in the faith to identify as or lean Republican”>

Most Catholic converts in the U.S. are White, and 79% were born in the U.S. Hispanics make up a smaller share of Catholic converts than of Catholics who were raised in the faith (20% vs. 37%). Similarly, immigrants make up a smaller share of Catholic converts than of lifelong Catholics.