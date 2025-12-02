Dale Caldwell to Serve as Secretary of State in Sherrill Administration

NEW BRUNSWICK – Dale Caldwell talks often about how his father, the Rev. Dr. Gilbert Haven Caldwell, knew and “marched arm in arm” with Martin Luther King Jr for voting rights.

That history should serve Caldwell quite well in his new job – secretary of state in Mikie Sherrill’s administration.

Overseeing the election process is one of the duties of New Jersey’s Secretary of State and one that the incoming governor stressed in announcing Caldwell’s appointment Monday morning at the city’s Delta’s Restaurant.

Sherrill said the ability of all to vote safely has been imperiled by what she called intimidating tactics by the Trump Administration. Federal election monitors were on the ground in Passaic County last month, but there were no reported problems.

Still, Gov.-elect Sherrill said it’s important to prepare for what the future will bring, specifically citing partisan comments by Alina Habba, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. Habba is in that job despite court rulings saying her appointment was illegal.

Caldwell won election Nov. 4 as Lieutenant Governor on Sherrill’s ticket. State law allows the LG to also head a cabinet department.

Having the Lieutenant Governor serve as secretary of state is hardly unique. The state’s first LG, Republican Kim Guadagno, was secretary of state, as is Tahesha Way, the current LG.

Two of the other chief functions of the office – business development and tourism and culture – were also mentioned by Sherrill.

Caldwell will oversee the state’s Business Action Center, which works to promote state businesses. Sherrill says she wants that office to cut “red tape” and to be more transparent regarding the permit regulatory and approval process.

The year to come – 2026 – promises to be a big tourist year for the state and Caldwell will be at the helm of what New Jersey is doing.

Not only is 2026 the 250th anniversary of the United States, it’s a year when the state is hosting a number of World Cup matches, including the final. That event is expected to draw thousands and thousands of fans.

Caldwell said his goal is simple: To make sure visiting fans have a safe and memorable experience in the Garden State.

The New Jersey Secretary of State is not necessarily a high profile post. It’s not as if the office negotiates with neighboring Pennsylvania to avoid an outbreak of hostilities.

Caldwell, however, has big plans.

“You are going to see some really interesting things happening in the office of the secretary of state,” he said.