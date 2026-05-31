Dallas Federal Criminal Defense Attorney John Helms Expands

Dallas, TX, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dallas criminal defense attorney John Helms has expanded the legal resources available on his website to help individuals better understand federal investigations, white collar criminal defense, fraud allegations, and high-stakes criminal litigation in Texas federal courts.

Helms, a former federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Texas, continues to publish educational legal content focused on federal criminal defense strategy, asset forfeiture, fraud defense, and complex criminal litigation.

The expanded resources are designed to help business owners, professionals, executives, and individuals searching for information related to federal criminal investigations and white collar defense matters.

The website now includes updated educational materials covering topics such as:

Federal criminal defense

White collar crime investigations

Healthcare fraud defense

Wire fraud allegations

Bank fraud defense

Securities fraud cases

Federal asset forfeiture

Criminal appeals

Trial defense strategy

John Helms has represented clients in high-profile and complex criminal matters involving federal investigations and serious felony allegations. His legal background includes experience as a federal prosecutor, providing insight into how investigations and prosecutions are structured at the federal level.

“People searching online for criminal defense information often need clarity during stressful situations,” said Helms. “Educational legal resources can help individuals better understand the legal process before speaking directly with counsel.”

The law firm continues to focus on criminal defense representation throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, the Northern District of Texas, and federal courts across the United States.

About John Helms Attorney

Law Office of John Helms

John Helms Attorney is a Dallas criminal defense law firm focused on federal criminal defense, white collar crime, fraud defense, asset forfeiture, criminal appeals, and complex litigation. The firm is headed by John Helms, who previously served as a federal prosecutor in the Northern District of Texas. As a former AUSA, he never lost a trial or an appeal.

Learn more at John Helms Attorney

Media Contact

Law Office of John Helms

Dallas, Texas

Email: William@johnhelmslaw.com